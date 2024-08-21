Distractify
New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. Leaves Behind His Wife of 61 Years, Elsie

New Jersey rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. was married to his wife, Elsie, for 61 years.

Published Aug. 21 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET

Bill and Elsie smile and pose for a photo together.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, longtime New Jersey representative Bill Pascrell Jr. passed away at the age of 87. The Paterson native's legacy is marked by both his political career and his dedication as a family man.

So, as interest grows in Bill Pascrell Jr.'s life beyond his career, many are eager to learn more about his personal life. Who was he married to? Read on for all the known details about his wife of 61 years, Elsie.

Bill and Elsie arrive School 26 in Paterson to vote in the 2018 election,
Bill Pascrell Jr. was married for 61 years.

At the time of his death, Bill had been married to his wife, Elsie Marie Pascrell (née Botto), for 61 years. The pair tied the knot in 1963, just two years after Bill earned his master’s degree in philosophy from Fordham University.

Bill recently celebrated Elsie on social media for her birthday on May 14! He posted a photo of them on Facebook with the caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bride Elsie. Twenty-nine years young looks good on you. I’m so lucky to have you!"

Throughout their marriage, the couple had three children: William J. Pascrell III, and twins Glenn and David Pascrell.

Following Bill's death, many of the politican's colleagues extended their condolences to Elsie, including Senator Nellie Pou.

"I have known his family, his children, and grandchildren for many, many years. My heart goes out to Elsie, William (Bill III), Glenn, David, and the entire Pascrell family," she said in a statement. "Congressman Pascrell was one of a kind, and he will be sorely missed by those whose lives he touched, across our state and our nation."

Rep. Frank Pallone also issued a statement, saying, "My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Elsie, their children, and grandchildren, who supported him through a life of public service and generously shared him with all of us. I also want to recognize his dedicated staff, who he considered his extended family, and who guided him through a distinguished career on Capitol Hill."

