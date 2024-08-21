Home > News > Politics Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. Had a Pretty Good Net Worth Bill Pascrell Jr. had the second-highest net worth of all politicians serving the state of New Jersey. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 21 2024, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has opened up following the passing of New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. The politician, who spent his career in politics serving his home state (with special attention to his hometown of Paterson), was originally elected to Congress in 1997, representing the state's eighth and ninth districts.

Rep. Pascrell's career was marked by his defiance of the Trump administration as well as his devout Democrat ideals. Rep. Pascrell died on Aug. 21, 2024, at the age of 87. He is survived by his three children, as well as several grandchildren. What was Rep. Pascrell's net worth before his passing? Here's what we know.

What's Bill Pascrell Jr's net worth?

Though Open Secrets reported in 2018 that Pascrell's net worth was around $5.7 million, it seems that his worth dropped in recent years. According to NJ.com, the politician was actually only worth $2.6 million as of 2023. The outlet reported that his life insurance policy was worth "at least" $1 million and that he also received a state pension of around $250,000, paying him about $50,000 a year.

Bill Pascrell Jr U.S. Representative Net worth: $2.6 million Bill Pascrell Jr served as a U.S. Representative for the state of New Jersey from 1997 until his death in August 2024. Throughout his career, the Democrat also served four terms in the New Jersey General Assembly and was the mayor of his hometown of Paterson for two terms. Birthdate: Jan. 25, 1937 Birthplace: Paterson, N.J. Birth Name: William James Pascrell Jr. Spouse: Elsie Botto (m. 1962) Education: Fordham University (BA, MA) Children: 3

