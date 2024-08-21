Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. Had a Pretty Good Net Worth
Bill Pascrell Jr. had the second-highest net worth of all politicians serving the state of New Jersey.
Another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives has opened up following the passing of New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. The politician, who spent his career in politics serving his home state (with special attention to his hometown of Paterson), was originally elected to Congress in 1997, representing the state's eighth and ninth districts.
Rep. Pascrell's career was marked by his defiance of the Trump administration as well as his devout Democrat ideals.
Rep. Pascrell died on Aug. 21, 2024, at the age of 87. He is survived by his three children, as well as several grandchildren. What was Rep. Pascrell's net worth before his passing? Here's what we know.
What's Bill Pascrell Jr's net worth?
Though Open Secrets reported in 2018 that Pascrell's net worth was around $5.7 million, it seems that his worth dropped in recent years. According to NJ.com, the politician was actually only worth $2.6 million as of 2023.
The outlet reported that his life insurance policy was worth "at least" $1 million and that he also received a state pension of around $250,000, paying him about $50,000 a year.
Bill Pascrell Jr
U.S. Representative
Net worth: $2.6 million
Bill Pascrell Jr served as a U.S. Representative for the state of New Jersey from 1997 until his death in August 2024. Throughout his career, the Democrat also served four terms in the New Jersey General Assembly and was the mayor of his hometown of Paterson for two terms.
Birthdate: Jan. 25, 1937
Birthplace: Paterson, N.J.
Birth Name: William James Pascrell Jr.
Spouse: Elsie Botto (m. 1962)
Education: Fordham University (BA, MA)
Children: 3
Adding to his net worth is his sale of a property in Cape May, which was worth "at least $100,000," according to the outlet.
Though this may not seem like a particularly large net worth, Pascrell was still one of the wealthier members of New Jersey's congress. The only member of the state's congress who is worth more is Rep. Josh Gottheimer, estimated to be worth a whopping $18.2 million.