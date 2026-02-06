Billie Eilish Faces Backlash From Indigenous Tribe After Her “Stolen Land” Grammys Comment The "Wildflower" singer's comments sparked outrage from the tribe right-wing commentators. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2026, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

During her acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards, singer Billie Eilish didn't hold back when she discussed the very real issues plaguing the U.S. Billie, who has been vocal about her political views in the past, took aim at the Trump Administration's immigration reform by declaring, "No one is illegal on stolen land.” "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," the singer said onstage, ending her message with "F--k ICE."

While Billie's speech earned acclaim at the Grammys and from her fans, not everyone enjoyed it, especially after discovering that she herself lives on stolen land. Let's take a look at the backlash she received.

Billie Eilish's "stolen land" comment was slammed by the indigenous community.

Soon after she was applauded for her "stolen land" speech at the Grammys, Billie was criticized for the way she lives. According to Daily Mail, her speech didn't sit well with the Native American tribe that owns the land where her $3 million home sits. The reveal was made by political commentator Eric Daugherty and others who discovered that the land under the "Wildflower" singer's house belongs to the Tongva tribe, the indigenous people of the greater Los Angeles Basin.

"She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion," Daugherty wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "After all, she has the moral high ground. Put up or shut the F up."

🚨 BREAKING: Americans are calling on Hollywood elitist Billie Eilish to RETURN her $14M LA mansion to the Tongva tribe after she claimed, "no one is illegal on stolen land"



She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion. After all, she has the moral high ground.… pic.twitter.com/WGivdABveH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2026

A spokesperson from the Tongva tribe also discussed Billie's residence and confirmed her home sits on "ancestral land." The representative also claimed that she never reached out to the tribe directly when she acquired the home. "Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when Public Figures provide visibility to the true history of this country," the spokesperson said.

Amid their clarification, the tribe also commended Billie's Grammys comments, stating they had reached out to her team to continue the conversation. "It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory," the statement continued.

Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas, defended his sister amid the backlash.

The reveal that Billie lives on a historically indigenous land resulted in multiple negative comments online. As the controversy continued, the singer's Finneas O'Connell jumped to his sister's defense on Threads. “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech," he wrote. “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

Finneas, who was also onstage with his sister at the Grammys, further slammed the notion that Billie and Bad Bunny, who also addressed ICE during his acceptance speech for Album of the Year, should stick to performing instead of speaking out about political issues, according to an opinion piece from USA Today.