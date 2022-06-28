Billie Eilish's New Wax Statue Is Getting Absolutely Roasted by Users Online
In terms of celebrity status, having a wax figure erected in your honor is probably one of the most affirming tributes there is. Everyone from U.S. presidents to movie stars of yesteryear and now even social media influencers have gotten the wax treatment, and Billie Eilish is the most recent shining star to have her image translated into wax at the famous Hollywood Wax Museum.
For however honorable being enshrined as a statue may be, wax figures are, admittedly, not always the most flattering renditions of the people that they're supposed to represent. Case-in-point: Billie's new statue, which has been receiving quite the meme treatment from fans online as of late. Let's take a candid look at how users on social media have been reacting to the figure's unveiling.
The internet can't stop memeing Billie Eilish's new wax figure.
As soon as the Hollywood Wax Museum revealed their waxy tribute to Billie, fans immediately took to social media to make fun of the statue's clear deviations from Billie's actual appearance. Many claimed that the statue made the singer look decades older than she actually is and generally mocked the way that the sculpture's designers presented her.
Other fans didn't seem too happy with the statue at all. "Good morning to everyone except whoever made the monstrosity that they’re calling the "Billie Eilish" wax figure," tweeted one clearly agitated user.
"How on earth did they finish this wax figure and thought 'Yeah this looks like Billie Eilish'?," said another.
One user pointed out that the Billie statue falls in line with the common social media joke format of people posting an unrelated photo of a random person to say that they're going to tell their kids that the random person was a specific celebrity.
"Say sike right now. The way the 'Telling my kids this was Billie Eilish' joke is gonna be real in the future when people go to the wax museum and see this," tweeted someone who is very much in on the gag.
Some fans even went as far as saying that the Billie statue looks like Leslie Grossman. Naturally, the American Horror Story star responded in a video comparing herself to the figure and said that she appreciated the comparisons.
As of the time of writing, Billie has not responded to the internet's jokes about her wax figure. Nonetheless, it is available for viewing at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Los Angeles if any intrepid fans want to see what social media is buzzing about for themselves.