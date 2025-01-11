Billy Strings Is Happily Married to Ally Dale — Here’s How They First Met Billy said it was "love at first sight" when he saw Ally for the first time. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 11 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’re a fan of bluegrass music, chances are you’ve heard of Billy Strings. The question is: Did you know that behind his soaring career is a love story that’s just as captivating as his music? Billy Strings married Ally Dale in 2023. The story of how they met is both beautiful and relatable.

Let’s rewind to where it all began. Picture this: It’s 2014. Billy is playing gigs in Michigan. He is still carving out his space in the music scene. Meanwhile, Ally is working as a bartender at Ore Dock Brewing Co. in Marquette. The two meet, sparks fly, and the rest is history. Keep reading to learn more about the beautiful family Billy and Ally built together.

Billy Strings married Ally after years of love and partnership.

During a Reddit AMA (ask me anything), Billy shared that it was “love at first sight” when he saw Ally for the first time at the bar. He shared: “I went in for a beer and she left the water running and I reached over [the] bar and turned it off. When she came back to shut it off she saw I had already done it... love at first sight.”

So, what happened after they met? Well, Ally wasn’t just Billy’s girlfriend — she was also his tour manager in the early days of his career. Imagine being on the road, juggling schedules, and making sure everything ran smoothly while your partner is out there giving their all on stage. It was no small feat, but Ally always gave it her all.

During an interview with NPR, Billy shared that after Ally became his tour manager his tours went from being a single van with five people to several tour buses and a few dozen people.

Fast-forward to almost a decade later: The lovebirds finally tied the knot on Sept. 9, 2023. Their wedding was anything but ordinary. Held at the Hoxeyville Music Festival site, the ceremony was packed with love, laughter, and a stellar lineup of performances. According to People Magazine, the lineup included Trey Anastasio, Bob Weir, and Les Claypool. Most of Billy’s fans agreed it was less of a wedding and more of an event. Their unique wedding is something fans still buzz about today.

Billy and Ally have started having kids together.

Now, here’s where their story gets even sweeter. In 2024, Billy and Ally announced they were expecting their first child. Just a few months later, on September 29, their son, River Roy Apostol, was born. If you’ve ever followed Ally on Instagram, you might’ve caught some of her maternity photos — she shared so many glowing snapshots, it was clear how excited they were to become parents.

Technically, River both is and isn’t their only child. Bear is their adorable dog who Ally regularly refers to as “our boy” on Instagram. Ally even introduced Bear to the world on May 14 2024 with a post captioned, “Welcome to our family sweet boy.” In a separate post, Ally gushed: “Bear! The joy of our lives! We love you boy.” Noticeably, Ally’s Instagram largely consists of professional photographs and the posts featuring photos of Bear are no exception.

Through all of this, Ally’s Instagram has become a little window into their family life. She doesn’t post daily, but her posts are always meaningful. So, her Instagram is a great way for fans to get a little backstage look at this couple and their family.