Chance the Rapper's Wife Wants an Undisclosed Amount of Child Support Amid Divorce

In many cases regarding the music industry, you can never please everyone. Since Chance the Rapper, real name Chance Bennett, married his longtime love, Kristen Corley in 2019, the rapper has received comments and memes mocking him for discussing his marriage through his music. Now, the same naysayers have been tapped into all the details regarding his and Kristen's divorce.

After an eight-month separation, Kristen filed for divorce in Cook County Court in Illinois. The filing came months after the pair celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Chance and Kristen are also parents to their daughters, Kensli and Marli. Since their divorce was made public, new details surrounding their split have been revealed through court docs. Here's what we know so far about the divorce proceedings.

On Dec. 17, 2024, TMZ was the first to confirm Kristen officially took her and Chance's divorce to court. Initially, the court docs surrounding the divorce weren't made public, but TMZ eventually found some information concerning the case. One of the findings was that Kristen and Chance had a prenuptial agreement when they married on March 9, 2019. The docs also show that she filed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Kristen is also seeking child support from Chance for their girls, Kenslii, born in 2015, and Marli, born in 2019. The court docs state the girls stay with her and that she wants the child support to be "in an amount that's in the best interests of the kids" and waives the case's maintenance.

Kristen filed for divorce eight months after she and Chance separated. Before their split, rumors swirled that they were on the rocks when he was spotted dancing with another woman at a Carnival event. In April 2024, the couple confirmed their split with a joint announcement.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the message said. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together." They added: "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you."

How long were Chance The Rapper and Kristen Corley together?

Chance and Kristen's relationship began during his early rise to fame or, as his fans call it, his Acid Rap days. The couple started dating in September 2013 and have been on and off ever since. Chance touched on their relationship's ups and downs when he mentioned Kristen being pregnant during their breakup in a song from his 2016 album, Coloring Book, "Blessings." "I know the difference in blessings and worldly possessions/Like my ex-girl getting pregnant and her becoming my everything," the lyrics read.