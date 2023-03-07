Home > Television > The Voice Source: Getty Images Did You Know Chance the Rapper Took a Sabbatical to Study the Bible? We Sure Didn’t By Allison Hunt Mar. 6 2023, Published 10:09 p.m. ET

Currently, Chance the Rapper is back in our lives in a big way: he's the newest coach on The Voice! Chance joins fellow newcomer Niall Horn as well as seasoned coach and one of America's favorite voices, Kelly Clarkson, and the OG coach Blake Shelton. We can't wait to see how Niall and Chance fit in with the others.

Chance skyrocketed to fame about 10 years ago when his EP, "Acid Rap," gained massive traction. While music is clearly very important to him, so is his faith! It may surprise you to know that he's a very big Christian and this aspect of his life is actually infused in a lot of his music. Keep reading for all the details.

Is Chance the Rapper a Christian?

Chance has been very vocal about his relationship with God and even identifies himself as a "Christian rapper." In an interview for Teen Vogue after his album "Coloring Book" came out, Chance spoke about infusing his faith into the album. Chance confided that, "I don’t make Christian rap, but I am a Christian rapper. When I was going out and trying to fully give glory to God, in my setting, I feared that people would be dismissive of it, like, 'This is Christian rap, I’m not trying to hear it.'"

Despite the fear that Chance had, he said, "People were very accepting of it. Whether they say, 'I’m an atheist, but I love Coloring Book' or they say, 'I’m so glad I was able to get closer to God through this project,' people had formed opinions about what I put into the world. I think that’s always the goal of art."

In addition to his music, Chance also takes to his social media to spread the word of God. In a tweet that he also put on his Instagram celebrating Easter, Chance said, "'The wages of sin are death.' That heavy knowledge right there! All of us are born into sin, BUT the son of God lived a completely sinless life, won the victory over Satan in the garden, and STILL experienced death on the cross. All for us. Tmw I celebrate His victory over death."

Chance even went on a "sabbatical" to learn more about his religion.

Back in late 2018, Chance decided to take a step back from his career in order to learn more about the word of God. In an Instagram post, Chance announced that, "I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible."

Chance explained, "We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it. So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools."