Season 22 of 'The Voice' Has Finally Come to a Close — Who Was the Lucky Winner?

Season 22 of The Voice was capped off with a thrilling two-part finale airing Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday Dec. 13. The show was filled with so many stars, we almost needed a telescope just to catch them all.

Future Season 23 coach Kelly Clarkson popped in to sing "Santa, Can’t You Hear Me" from her upcoming holiday album "When Christmas Comes Around." The song is actually a duet she performs with Ariana Grande, but Kelly jingled with a single bell.