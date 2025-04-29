Who Is ‘The Office’ Star B.J. Novak Dating? Inside His Relationship B.J. keeps his personal life relatively private, but now details have emerged about the special someone in his life. By Danielle Jennings Published April 29 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to the world of Hollywood, celebrities make headlines just as much for their latest projects as they do for who they’re currently dating — and former The Office star B.J. Novak has all eyes on his new relationship.

Many fans likely know the relationship history between B.J. And former co-star Mindy Kaling. Following the high-profile nature of that union, he decided to keep his personal life relatively private, but now details have emerged about the special someone in his life.

Who is B.J. Novak dating?

Per an exclusive report from People on Monday, April 28, B.J. is in a relationship with TikTok star Delaney Rowe. Initial romance rumors sparked between the two back in December 2024 when they were seen together in New York City. Prior to the outlet’s report, there was also significant online chatter about the two possibly dating, which has only heightened throughout the last few months. It appears that now the couple is official to the public.

Who is Delaney Rowe?

The popular TikTok creator with 3 million followers (and 1 million on Instagram) is known for her videos that satirize Hollywood. The Idaho native also worked as a personal chef before switching to full-time content creation, according to People. However, it was her TikTok content that propelled her to online stardom. In an August 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Delaney shared the thought process behind her content.

“I want to do something to make my insides match my outsides a little bit more, and I have to write them — I can’t just expect material to show up, and then I can put my fun take on it,” she told the outlet. “TikTok came around, and I was like, I’m just going to use this as one big self-tape to show anybody who wants to watch that I can be funny.”

"By the way, I love these movies that I make fun of,” Delaney shared with Who What Wear in October 2023. "I love this archetype. I think it’s so fantastic, and it’s almost my homage to it rather than a parody. People are like, ‘Why is this so accurate? Why is the writing so spot-on?’ I’ve been reading sides for these kinds of shows for 10 years. I know how these scenes go.”

Who has B.J. dated in the past?

According to Hollywood Life, B.J. previously dated Molly Hurwitz, but the exact timeline of the romance is unclear. However, his most high-profile romance was with Mindy Kaling, which began when the two co-starred in the Emmy-winning series, The Office. Years after their breakup, the two have remained very close friends and B.J. is the godfather to Mindy’s children. When she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2025, B.J. was right by her side and offered heartfelt words.

“Mindy, as I look around and see all these people from your life who have believed in you from the beginning, I’m just sorry that none of us doubted you," he said while holding back tears. "Because I know how much more fun that would make this for you. But we couldn’t help it, we always knew you’d be famous, but we had no idea how beautifully you’d handle the job.”