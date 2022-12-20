Julie Gonzalo Is Still a Hollywood Mainstay, 18 Years After ‘Christmas With the Kranks’

If Tim Allen’s Christmas movie oeuvre is on rotation in your home, you might be wondering where Blair from Christmas With the Kranks is now.

That 2004 movie — based on the 2001 novel Skipping Christmas by John Grisham — starred Tim as Luther Krank and Jamie Lee Curtis as Nora Krank, Luther’s wife. Dan Aykroyd and M. Emmet Walsh played annoying neighbors, and Julie Gonzalo played Blair Krank, Luther and Nora’s daughter.