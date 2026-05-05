The Deal That Ended the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit "Wait who had to pay? Justin?" By Jennifer Farrington Published May 5 2026, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After nearly two years of ongoing legal battles between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a settlement was finally reached on May 4, 2026. Blake initially filed suit in December 2024 over complaints that arose during the filming of It Ends With Us. On screen, she and Justin played love interests in the film, but off screen, Blake alleged something very different was happening. She accused Justin of sexual harassment as well as orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

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The actress said things had gotten so bad that she had to hold a meeting to lay out guidelines, hoping it would improve working conditions. Blake sought $161 million from Justin’s company, including damages for past and future earnings as well as lost business profits. Justin then turned around and filed a countersuit, seeking $400 million for defamation. Just before the case was set to go to trial, both sides reached a settlement. Here are the details.

So how much did Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni actually walk away with from their settlement?

Source: Wayfarer Studios;Sony Pictures A scene between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends With Us'.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were preparing to face off in court for a trial in mid-May 2026 when it was announced at the beginning of that month that they had reached a settlement. That’s right, the legal beef between Blake and Justin is officially over.

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The parties involved in the suit shared a joint statement, per Variety, saying, “The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind."

Both sides released a statement ... "The end product - the movie "It Ends With Us" -- is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors - and all survivors - is a goal… pic.twitter.com/BkZOHLBJl3 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2026

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The statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”

So how much did each party walk away with from the settlement, considering both were seeking millions? That information hasn’t been made public. But one thing some folks give Blake credit for is her ability to expose what has been described as a “smear machine” operating behind the scenes. In fact, Judge Lewis Liman only allowed claims connected to those allegations to move forward in the case.

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Sounds like MF got paid a lot of $$$ by Lively! That's a big L but at least she didn't go through Amber Heard levels of humiliation in a televised trial 😂 — Lucy Smith - LFC, Films and TV 🔥 (@PitchCentralHQ) May 4, 2026

Weeks before a settlement was reached, 10 of Blake Lively’s 13 claims were thrown out.

Around April 2026, the judge threw out 10 of Blake’s claims, including the one involving harassment, per Variety, leaving retaliation, aiding and abetting, and breach of contract still on the table. Those are the claims that were expected to be debated before a jury.

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