Players Are Already Excited for 'Blight: Survival' — Will it be on Xbox or PlayStation?

There's no shortage of new games being teased, but it takes a lot for an indie game to catch players' eyes long before its release — but Blight: Survival seems to have done that.

The indie game has been called "Dark Souls but with Last of Us 2 gameplay," and with two indie developers at the helm players already have high hopes for it – though it's still a relatively new announcement.

Here's a rundown of everything we know about the upcoming game so far, including platforms and its release window.