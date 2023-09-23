Home > Viral News Who Is a Blue Collar Man Stealer? All About the Hilarious TikTok Trend The TikTok trend about the blue collar man stealer is bringing in a strong response from viewers — and not exactly in a positive way. By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 23 2023, Published 11:03 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

You've definitely heard of the phrase "blue collar" before. It refers to workers who are known for being very manual laborers, something that people consider a positive trait because that usually means a built physique and a hard-working mindset.

But, have you heard of the phrase "blue collar man stealer"? Well, the term is going viral on TikTok. And if you have a partner that you consider to be a blue-collar worker, you should pay attention to this.

What is the blue collar man stealer TikTok trend?

The trend making waves on social media is the hashtag #bluecollarmanstealer. This is when wives or girlfriends vent about annoying things that their blue-collar men do.

Their shares are a cautionary tale for anyone who may be looking to steal their man. Because even if these guys are brawny and handy, they seemingly have a lot of other traits that aren't so desirable.

With over a dozen TikToks of ladies venting, this is quickly becoming one of the biggest and one of the most hilarious trends of 2023, alongside the funny Scholastic Book Fair debate.

Here are signs you might need to worry about a blue collar man stealer.

If you're not sure whether or not you are a blue collar man stealer — or may need to worry about one — TikToker @madelynmae's video about the trend should open your eyes. Here are five things that she deals with with her partner that might be a red flag that you're going through the same situation:

He sets up several different alarms every day.

He constantly asks you to go to the store for him.

He does not replace the toilet paper roll (or is that every guy?).

He's extremely focused on maintaining his hair.

You have to be in charge of his schedule.

The tag currently has over half a million views on TikTok, with the official song used for the trend being "You Ain't' Woman Enough" by country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Commenters are divided on the blue collar man stealer trend.

While some are all for going along with this trend, there are a lot of observers who aren't exactly a fan of the new TikTok craze and shared their opinions.

One person said, "I’m convinced the 'blue collar man stealer' is a figment of their imagination they had to invent to feel better about living like this."

Another also commented on the trend saying, "Seeing all the blue collar man stealer TikToks make me so sad. Like, leave him and find someone who treats you the way you deserve."

Have any of their partners responded to their videos?

So far, there haven't been any videos from men responding to the videos of their partners complaining. But, it's only a matter of time until they hop on the trend.