Home > Entertainment Did Bob Barker Have Any Kids? Inside the Late Game Show Host's Personal Life Former host of 'The Price Is Right' Bob Barker passed away at age 99, leaving behind longtime companion Nancy Burnet. Did he leave kids behind, too? By Emma Saletta Aug. 27 2023, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Legendary game show host Bob Barker has sadly passed away at age 99 of natural causes on August 26, 2023. He leaves behind millions of mourning celebrities, fans, and longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet. Now the question is, did he leave behind any children — either with Nancy or wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon?

Article continues below advertisement

The star is no stranger to the public eye, as he continued to remain in the spotlight and participate in The Price Is Right even after leaving his full-time hosting duties behind on June 15, 2007. He also appeared in several commercials, and portrayed Bob Barnacle on an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants in 2015.

Bob may have kept himself busy over the years, but he also appeared to make time for Dorothy who accompanied him to several philanthropic events. Did he also keep busy raising children? Let's find out below!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Bob Barker have kids with Dorothy Jo Gideon?

Bob and Dorothy not only seemed to be a match made in heaven, but they were high school sweethearts. The pair met at Cathedral High School when they were 15 years old. Shortly after meeting, Bob asked Dorothy to attend an Ella Fitzgerald concert, and the two became inseparable afterward.

The two of them eloped while Bob was on leave from the military on January 12, 1945. Sadly, their marriage ended in tragedy. Dorothy died of lung cancer in 1981 at age 57. They opted not to have kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

"We didn't have time for children," Bob told Esquire in 2007. "I don't regret it, not when so many of my friends are having so much trouble with their children. I have thirteen ducks, and that's a lot of work."

Did Bob Barker have kids with his girlfriend Nancy Burnet?

Bob did find love again after Dorothy's death. Bob met Nancy in 1983 at an event at an animal shelter in Orange County, Calif. “I went over to her, introduced myself, and explained that I was trying to find a good home for the dog I had on the leash," he wrote in his 2009 autobiography Priceless Memories. "Then I asked her if she was married or single.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lucky for Bob, Nancy was “winding up a divorce,” and from that moment on, the two became longtime companions who promoted advocacy for animal rights. She gave a brief statement about Bob's death that mentioned such advocacy. “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," the statement said in part.