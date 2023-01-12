Home > Television > The Price Is Right Source: Getty Images (L-R): James O'Halloran and Devin Goda There Are Very Hot Models on 'The Price Is Right' and We'd Like to Bet on Them By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 11 2023, Published 11:04 p.m. ET

In September 2022, The Price Is Right celebrated its 50th birthday. It's hard to imagine a time when we wouldn't see overly excited audience members desperately hoping to be plucked out of the crowd so they could run down the aisle and take their place behind one of the podiums on the long-running game show.

Another staple of the show is the use of attractive models to gesture at what contestants could win. In the beginning, the women were known as Barker's Beauties named after former host Bob Barker. Nowadays Drew Carey is the host and he hasn't come up with a similar name yet like Carey's Cuties. That isn't the only difference. There are now two male models responsible for pointing at and picking up possible winnings. Who are these male models? Let's bet a dollar to find out.

James O'Halloran is the second male model to grace 'The Price Is Right.'

In December 2014, then 30-year-old James O'Halloran became the second male model to join the cast and crew of The Price Is Right. According to People magazine, "After a nationwide casting call, producers narrowed the field down to a group of semifinalists who competed in various modeling tasks." Fellow finalists Jay Byars and Jonathan Morgan put up a good gesticulating fight but ultimately James had them beat.

It certainly didn't hurt that James is Australian. "I’m just humbled that I was chosen," he told the outlet. "I guess my accent probably did help." Before landing the gig on The Price Is Right, James studied industrial design which he still puts to use like this furniture design project. He also became a father in July 2021 when he and his wife Jaime welcomed their son Max into the world.

In December 2022, James headed back to Australia to shoot the Hallmark movie style film When Love Springs. In it he plays Noah, a man called upon to play a fake boyfriend to the movie's main character. If you're wondering if a bed and breakfast is involved, wonder no more. Of course there is. Don't fret, James is still modeling it up on The Price Is Right and we are still drooling over him and the latest male model to join the show.

There are two male models on 'The Price Is Right'!

Four years after James started, Devin Goda made his triumphant debut in October 2018. While chatting with People magazine (via New York Post), Devin revealed that he has been a fan of the show his entire life. "Growing up I loved the show; I never thought I would be on the show," he shared with the outlet.