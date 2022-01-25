'The Price Is Right' Is Looking for Contestants All the Time — Here's How to Sign Up

'The Price Is Right' Is Looking for Contestants All the Time — Here's How to Sign UpBy Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 25 2022, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Remember when you were a kid in the '90s and part of staying home sick was getting to watch The Price Is Right all day long? No? Just us? OK, but somehow the game show has stood the test of time and it even paved the way for a primetime version called The Price Is Right at Night.
It's the same show but it airs in the evening one night per week instead of during the day. So, how do you apply for The Price Is Right at Night?
It turns out, signing up for The Price Is Right at Night is similar to filling out an application for the original show. And if you happen to get a callback about either show in the franchise, it's honestly a win. There's no guarantee that you'll be asked to join an episode as a contestant, but it's totally possible.
So, how do you apply for 'The Price Is Right at Night'?
Since The Price Is Right at Night is essentially the same thing as The Price Is Right, the online form is likely meant for both shows. There's an online application to sign up to be on The Price Is Right, so producers probably draw from the pool of applicants from that form for both shows.
Unfortunately, simply filling out the application doesn't guarantee you a spot. But it's your first step in the right direction.
According to the online form, to apply for The Price Is Right, you should be 18 years old or older, you shouldn't have been employed by the show or by CBS within the past six months, and you cannot have been a contestant on more than four other shows within the past 10 years. If you meet that criteria, you can fill out the extensive application to hopefully land a spot on the show.
The prizes on 'The Price Is Right' shows are pretty impressive.
Back in the day, The Price Is Right included showcase prizes ranging from a race car bed to an actual new car. These days, the prizes are exciting on both shows in The Price Is Right franchise.
Some of those in recent seasons include cars, cash, and even high-end electronics. But the prizes may be where the biggest difference lies with The Price Is Right and The Price Is Right at Night.
Host Drew Carey spoke to KOIN 6 News in 2020 about the difference between the shows. According to him, there's "honestly nothing" different about them.
He joked that he doesn't wear a tuxedo in the primetime version and the games are the same. However, he admitted, the budget is bigger for The Price Is Right at Night, which means the prizes are also bigger.
How can you watch 'The Price Is Right at Night'?
When it's on, The Price Is Right at Night airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS, but its schedule is somewhat sporadic. There are times when the network airs a handful of episodes in a row across a few weeks. Then, there's nothing. It's treated as more of an evening special than a running show like the original daytime version of The Price Is Right.
When you can't catch it on TV, you can stream The Price is Right at Night on the Paramount Plus app. It's still not a permanent primetime show, but it's definitely one that viewers show interest in every time CBS gives it a chance during an evening lineup.