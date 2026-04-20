What Is Bob Kevoian's Cause of Death? The Radio Host Has Died at 75 "Bob literally took his last breath when the song (was ending)." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 20 2026, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/The BOB & TOM Show

The Indiana radio market is currently grieving. Unfortunately, it’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of the death of radio legend Bob Kevoian. He was 75 years old.

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Bob was the co-founder of The Bob & Tom Show. The show announced his death in an official statement on social media on Friday, April 17, 2026. As friends, family, and loved ones deal with their time of bereavement, many fans are wondering if Bob’s death was expected. After all, the radio icon has been dealing with a condition for a few years and was receiving treatment. So, what was Bob Kevoian’s cause of death?

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Bob Kevoian’s cause of death was gastric cancer.

According to Hot 100.9, Bob announced his gastric cancer diagnosis in 2023. Unfortunately, despite receiving treatment for the cancer, the outlet reports that Bob passed away at his home on April 17. Per the Indy Star, his family shared that the day before his death, Bob was in positive spirits. In fact, he was planning on taking a trip to Disney World that weekend. However, his condition grew worse, and the outlet shares that the family knew to prepare for the worst.

As such, the family played his favorite Beatles songs to make him as comfortable as possible. “They were all singing it out loud," Tom Griswold, Kevoian's longtime co-host on The Bob & Tom Show, told the outlet about Bob and his family. “And Bob literally took his last breath when the song was ending. It sounds like something out of a movie."

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The beloved Bob & Tom Show followed with an announcement about Bob’s death. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Details regarding memorial services will be shared at a later time,” the post reads.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of Bob Kevoian, beloved co-founder and longtime host of The Bob & Tom Show, who passed away peacefully Friday afternoon at his home, surrounded by family and friends. Details regarding memorial services will be shared at a… pic.twitter.com/ulUmuqqKoa — The BOB & TOM Show (@bobandtom) April 18, 2026

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As expected, tributes have been pouring in since the news of Bob’s passing. "Bob. One name. One very common name,” said Mark Patrick, a longtime television sports anchor. “Yet, there's only one that anyone in Indiana immediately thinks of. What a legacy. Bob Kevoian lived his life exactly like he wanted to. His own man. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for the last few years. And he did it, as he always did things, with humor, friend engagement, and love for his family."

Bob Kevoian spent over 30 years on the radio.

The Indiana radio market has had the pleasure of hearing Bob, alongside his co-host, Tom, from 1983 well into the 2000s. What started as a morning show centered around comedy, news, sports, and trending topics, grew into one of the state’s most popular radio programs. According to the Indy Star, the show’s popularity helped it gain national syndication.

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Although the show is now heard on WFBQ-FM (94.7) in Indy and in 100 cities nationwide, Bob retired in 2015. Eight years later, he shared his diagnosis, which prompted him to get out of retirement and launch the podcast, The Bob and Cancer Show. He candidly discussed his cancer treatments and detailed how he was managing throughout the process. Listeners often credited him for being so brave, despite his circumstances.