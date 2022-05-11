NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier Dies at 73 Years Old

NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Bob Lanier Dies at 73 Years OldBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 11 2022, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Let's be real: Bob Lanier is an NBA legend.
Throughout his 14 seasons between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was a stellar star center who stuck out in an era of dominant big men, such as Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It goes without saying that Bob — who retired in 1984 — is one of the greatest centers to ever play the game.
Sadly, the eight-time All-Star passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was 73 years old. With that being said, what was Bob's cause of death? Keep reading for more details.
What was Bob Lanier's cause of death?
In the early hours of May 11, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding Bob Lanier's passing. The official press release revealed that Bob's died after battling a short illness; he was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
"Bob Lanier was a Hall of Fame player and among the most talented centers in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.
He continued, "For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game's values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere."
"It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around," Adam added. "His enormous influence on the NBA was also seen during his time as President of the National Basketball Players Association, where he played a key role in the negotiation of a game-changing collective bargaining agreement."
He concluded, "I learned so much from Bob by simply watching how he connected with people. He was a close friend who I will miss dearly, as will so many of his colleagues across the NBA who were inspired by his generosity."
Our thoughts are with Bob's family and friends at this time.