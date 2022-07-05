Bobby Brown Jr. Was Madly in Love When He Died — Who Was His Girlfriend?
On Nov. 18, 2020, Bobby Brown discovered that his son, Bobby Brown, Jr., had died of an accidental overdose at the age of 27. In his A&E docuseries, Biography: Bobby Brown, he discussed finding his son dead on the floor at his apartment.
Before he found him, Bobby said he tried to contact Bobby Jr. after not hearing from him all day. In March 2021, Bobby Jr.’s autopsy showed he died of a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. According to Bobby, his son was experimenting with hard drugs for a short time before his death.
Bobby Jr. left behind his dad, mom Kim Ward, and Bobby’s living children — Landon, La’Princia, Cassius, Hendrix, and Bodhi. The aspiring musician was also in a long-term relationship before he died. Here’s everything we know about Bobby Brown Jr.’s girlfriend and what he said about her online.
Who was Bobby Brown Jr.’s girlfriend?
While Bobby Jr. never said how the couple met, they seemingly fell in love fast. The pair often mentioned each other and discussed their passion via Twitter. Three days prior to his death, Bobby Jr. mentioned Anna on his account and declared his love in front of his followers.
“Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU,” he wrote on November 15.
Bobby Jr. also posted several photos of the couple kissing in front of the camera. Anna then shared the pictures on her account and captioned them with “my baby.” In November 2020, she left a cryptic post stating she wouldn’t breathe without her boyfriend.
“He don’t breath I ain’t breathin either,” Anna shared on November 4.
Bobby Brown Jr.’s girlfriend, Anna Reed, said he was her “soulmate.”
One day after Bobby found Bobby Jr. dead in his apartment, Anna took to Twitter to express her grief.
“The heavens gained an angel, but I lost my soul mate,” she wrote on her account.
According to The Sun, Anna’s tweet came one day after discussing the dangers of using lethal substances.
“Overdose is a lesson. If you ain’t learn, then you lethal,” Anna wrote.
Although she didn’t mention Bobby Jr. directly, his cause of death was an overdose. The artist died five years after his sister, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died at age 22. That January, Bobbi’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, found her in her bathtub, similar to how her mother, Whitney Houston, passed. Before she died, Bobbi had copious amounts of cocaine and alcohol in her bloodstream.
Since Bobby Jr.’s death, Anna has moved on to another relationship. In 2022, she shared a photo of her new baby, Skylar Maria Ortega, who she welcomed with a musician named Youngsta.
“Mommy hasn’t been able to stop taking pictures of me all day,” Anna captioned under a photo on Skylar’s Instagram page.