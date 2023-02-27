Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@drmonicakieu The Bold Glamour Filter on TikTok Gives Users a Flawless Makeup Look to Post By Joseph Allen Feb. 27 2023, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Since the earliest days of front-facing cameras, users have been playing with filters. For a long time, Snapchat was the dominant player in that space, coming up with new filters that swapped users faces or gave them very long tongues.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, as filters have gotten more advanced and the social media landscape has changed, some users have also started playing with filters on platforms like TikTok. What's the Bold Glamour filter on TikTok? We have all the details.

What is the Bold Glamour filter on TikTok?

Most recently, users on TikTok have been experimenting with a filter called the Bold Glamour filter. The filter is designed to give users a full makeup look, and many have been thrilled with the results. Some people think the results are so seamless that it doesn't even seem like they're using a filter, which really speaks to how far filters have come in the years since face swap.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Other users have had more mixed results, but regardless of how well the filter has worked, users have been posting about it pretty relentlessly over the past few days. Users have even started to point out how the filter could be deceptive because it's so realistic, allowing users to film themselves without makeup on while making it seem like this is a more natural look than it actually is.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you get the Bold Glamour filter?

All of this discussion of the filter has understandably led many people to wonder how they can get it themselves. Thankfully, the filter is available right inside TikTok. To access it, all you need to do is open TikTok, click on the plus button, tap "Effects" in the bottom left corner, and then search for the Bold Glamour filter. Once you've applied the filter, you should be able to easily film a video with it on.

The filter should be widely available to all users, but if for some reason you can't find it, there are workarounds you can use that may allow you to use it. If you find a video with the filter already applied, you can click on the sound icon and then click "use this sound." If the filter is available to you, you should be able to start filming a video with it that way as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what you should do if the video isn't working.

If, for some reason, you're having issues getting the filter to work, you might want to see if you have the latest software downloaded to your iPhone, and whether your TikTok app is up to date. If you've checked both of those things, you might want to try restarting your phone to see if that resolves the issue. If none of that works, the next step is to contact TikTok support to see if they can help you resolve the problem.