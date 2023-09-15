Home > Gaming > Pokémon You'll Want to Know Bombardier's Weakness Before Attempting Its Raid in 'Pokémon GO' Trainers can now battle Bombirdier in 'Pokémon GO' through a Three-Star Raid. Before heading in, here are details on its weakness and the best counters against it. By Anthony Jones Sep. 15 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

The gist: Bombardier is a Flying and Dark-type weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type moves.

A high-level Trainer can solo its raid with a powerful counter like Mega Diancie, Xurkitree, or Mega Tyranitar.

Moves such as Rock Throw, Thunder Fang, Thunderbolt, Avalanche, and Moonblast are some of the best attacks to use on Bombardier.

Launching with the ongoing Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, several new creatures have joined the massive franchise-spanning roster in Pokémon GO. Out of the pile, Bombardier has debuted through a Three-Star Raid in the mobile AR game, and players who aren’t familiar with it may need some guidance on its weaknesses and the best counters against the seagull-shaped flier. We’ll break down everything you should know and even detail some of the best movesets for your lineup to use.

Source: Niantic

Details on Bombardier’s weakness and resistances in ‘Pokémon GO.’

Bombardier doesn’t have any unique characteristics or forms to be mindful of. It’s a simple Flying and Dark-type Pokémon that can receive boosts during Windy and Fog weather scenarios. As for its weaknesses, Bombardier is vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

Moreover, the flier is resistant to Ground, Psychic, Dark, Ghost, and Grass-type attacks, so it’s best to avoid these elements where possible. Overall, Bombardier is a balanced creature that leans more into being an attacker than a defender. It will rotate between Rock Throw, Wing Attack, Fly, Payback, and Aerial Ace during the raid encounter.

Mega Diancie, Mega Tyranitar, and Xurkitree are among the best counters against Bombardier.

A higher-leveled Trainer in Pokémon GO won’t have much trouble taking down Bombardier if they have a powerful enough counter. In fact, the best Pokémon against Bombardier are meta picks in PvP and PvE encounters for other content, so it’s fair to assume veterans could breeze through the battle solo. Here’s a chart of the best counters:

Pokémon Moves Mega Diancie Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Tyranitar Smack Down and Stone Edge Mega Manectric Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Mega Gardevoir Charm and Dazzling Gleam Mega Aerodactyl Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Glalie Frost Breath and Avalanche Xurkitree Thunder Shock and Discharge Zekrom Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Rampardos Smack Down and Rock Slide

The best movesets for your lineup to melt Bombardier with ease.

As mentioned, Bombardier isn't a very defensive Pokémon, so most attack moves jabbing at its weaknesses will be doing numbers, especially from a powerful counter.