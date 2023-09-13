Home > Gaming > Pokémon You'll Need a Syrupy Apple to Evolve Applin Into Dipplin in 'Pokémon Scarlet & Violet' Dipplin is now available in 'Pokémon Scarlet & Violet', but you’ll need a specific item to add them to your PokéDex. By Jon Bitner Sep. 13 2023, Published 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Game Freak via YouTube

There are tons of quirky monsters roaming the world of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but few are as bizarre as Applin. This Dragon-type, Grass-type hybrid might not be very powerful on its own, but when evolved into Dipplin, it becomes a bit more fierce. Looking to add the creature to your PokéDex? Here’s how to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, along with where to find Applin and how to evolve it into either of its other evolutions, Appletun and Flapple.

How to evolve Applin into Dipplin.

Applin can be evolved into Dipplin using a Syrupy Apple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Syrupy Apples can be found at a kiosk in southeast Kitakami and are available for $500. After purchasing the object, simply dive into your inventory and use it on Applin as you would any other evolution item. With that done, your Applin will evolve into a Dipplin.

Keep in mind that both Dipplin and Syrupy Apples were added to the game with The Teal Mask DLC, so if you don’t own the DLC, you’ll need to trade with a friend. They can directly trade you a Dipplin, or they can trade you a Pokémon that’s holding a Syrupy Apple. Then, you can take the Syrupy Apple and use it to evolve Applin using the above method.

Where to find Applin in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'

You’ll commonly find Applin hanging out in trees — simply knock into them with Miraidon or Koraidon to dislodge them from its branches. Using a Great Avocado Sandwich will also increase the odds of Applin spawning in the wild. Good hunting grounds for Applin include West Province Area Three, East Province Area One, and Tagtree Thicket.

How to evolve Applin into Appletun and Flapple.

Applin has two other evolutions beyond Dipplin. If you’re trying to acquire Appletun, you’ll need to buy a Sweet Apple from Delibird Presents and use it on Applin. Doing this will evolve the creature into Appletun. Note that Appletun cannot currently be found in the wild.

It’s a similar process for Flapple, though you’ll need to purchase a Tart Apple from Delibird Presents instead. Using this on Applin will evolve it into Flapple. And much like Appletun, you won’t find Flapple in the wild — making this the only way to add it to your PokéDex.