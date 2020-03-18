15 of the Best Bottle Episodes in TV History to Watch During Your Quarantine

How's your quarantine going? COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, has us cooped up in our homes, wearing PJs all day and eating mac and cheese for breakfast. No? Just me? Huh. Anyway, I thought now might be the perfect time to explore the "bottle episode," that television tradition in which episodes take place in only one location with the characters trapped there for one reason or another.

Although the bottle episode was originally probably designed to save the production company some money, it's become an art form all its own. Some of the best episodes in television history happen while the characters are stuck in one place, just like we are now.