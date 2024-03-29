Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Why Are Kids So Random” — Parents Throw 4-Year-Old Son a Vacuum Cleaner Themed Birthday Party "I love that we live in a time where parents just let their kids have their weird parties instead of overruling their wishes" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 29 2024, 7:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @btos102223

Kids aren't shy about what they like and what they don't like. The fact that they can find a specific enthusiasm in the most seemingly oddball of things should be a phenomenon that is studied and taught to be carried over into our own adult lives. How to work with these passions, or lack thereof, and working with these emotions in social settings with high enthusiasm is the key to happiness, it seems.

And you're not going to tell any of these kids who requested out-of-left-field themes for their birthday parties, including a 4-year-old by the name of Jake who has an affinity for vacuum cleaners and cleaning products in general.

Jake's parents, who post under the TikTok account @btos102223 uploaded a viral video that shows pictures and footage from the young man's party. He even rocks a t-shirt in the TikTok that reads: "Just a boy who loves vacuums."

The 58-second TikTok video begins with a photo of the vacuum-loving 4-year-old boy in question. A text overlay in the clip reads: "When your 4-year-old wants a vacuum-themed birthday party"

His parents quickly showed that they weren't messing around — on a table, there was an assortment of customer-decorated cookies: some of them had photos of vacuum cleaners superimposed on them. Others were shaped to look like free-wheeling self-cleaning circular vacuum cleaners (like the Roomba).

To make sure everyone didn't forget it was the little guy's 4th birthday party, they included cookies shaped in the number 4. The next picture to show up in the slideshow is one of a birthday cake that's decorated with another automatic, disc-shaped vacuum cleaner with the text, "Happy 4th Birthday Jake."

As for the presents — Jake unwrapped a present that managed to put a big smile on his face: a "Dust! Sweep! Mop!" box that included a play floor clean up set.

In the TikTok, video of printed-out birthday decorations that read out: "Happy 4 Birthday Jakey!" with print outs of a roomba were plastered on the wall, and when the camera pans over to the living room, Jake can be seen hard at work with the mop, cleaning up the floor.

Other decorations include manuals / inserts to other household appliances, like a toilet bowl and a remote control. Jake was also recorded going through another bag of presents — it contained boxes of Little Bites muffins along with a package of what appeared to be markers.

These parts of the gift were stacked up on top of the main attraction — a toy vacuum cleaner set designed for children to play with. Jake extricated it from the bag and looked like he was head over heels for it.

Another gift he received? An actual handheld cordless vacuum cleaner, which he happily held in his hand and powered around the house. He could be seen happily placing his hand over the entrance of it as he watched it get sucked in.

The clip then transitions to his vacuum cake lit up with candles as Jake is cheered on by loved ones for turning 4 years old. Jake blew out one candle and then someone else holding the end tube of a vacuum cleaner decided to assist by sucking the flame out of a candle.

Jake seemed to like where their head was at with this candle-extinguishing technique as he can be seen guiding the tube to the last flame that the two, in tandem, put out.

Folks were cracking up at the video, like this one person who used it as an opportunity to tell a joke: "This kid is every cat’s worst nightmare," they penned. Someone else said: "VACUUM CLEANER MOMS UNITE!!! we are NOT ok"

Another person responded: "I love this! I am sad no one made him an array of messes to vacuum up. Although he might just enjoy vacuums, not the cleaning aspect"

Someone else said that they're happy to see a trend of "weird" and / or "offbeat" birthday parties that children are asking for these days that aren't just immediately getting shot down by their folks: "I love that we live in a time where parents just let their kids have their weird parties instead of overruling their wishes"