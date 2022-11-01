Is ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Brett Dalton Married? Inside the Actor’s Love Life
Fans of Lieutenant Jason Pelham on Chicago Fire may be wondering: Is the actor who plays him, Brett Dalton, married? Because, well, he’s smoking hot — pun intended, and we want to know the star's relationship status.
The actor is in love according to his many Instagram posts about a certain famous someone: cute-as-a-button actress Eloise Mumford. The two actually met while filming a Hallmark Christmas movie and fell head over heels for one another. But are they married?
Brett Dalton married someone else in 2015 — but got divorced four years later.
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star said “I do” to costume designer Melissa Trn seven years ago. TMZ reports that Brett and Melissa met at Yale School of Drama several years before making it down the aisle together. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2019, according to People. It’s unclear why the two separated.
Since his divorce, Brett has gone on to find love again, however. Just two years after the Chicago Fire star moved on from his wife Melissa, he met another leading lady.
All about Brett Dalton’s children and dating life.
The same year that Brett signed on to play Jason Pelham on the NBC drama we all know and love, he also starred in a Hallmark movie with Eloise, whom you might recognize from, yup, Chicago Fire! The actress, who you also remember as portraying Kate Kavanagh in the Fifty Shades trilogy of movies, starred as firehouse regular Hope Jacquinot from 2017 until 2019, according to IMDb.
In October of 2022, it seems the couple was still going strong, with Eloise writing on Instagram alongside a photo of Brett, “i love being by your side, through thick and thin and every version of your facial hair.”
From vacation photos to everyday life, the actress often shares snaps of the two together, seemingly very happy.
Similarly, Brett isn’t afraid to profess his feelings for Eloise. “Love is in the air. And now in my heart with @eloisemumford,” he wrote on Instagram in June of 2022 along with a cuddly photo of the couple.
Someone else who often makes cameos on Brett’s social media is his daughter, Sylvia, whose mom is the actor’s ex-wife, Melissa.
It seems Eloise is also a part of Sylvia’s life, judging by Brett’s Instagram. He thanked his girlfriend for riding the Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios five times with his daughter after he “got motion sick” back in July of 2022.
Adorably, in February of the same year, the devoted dad also gushed about his daughter on her birthday, writing in part, “Somehow, this little person is 10 now.” He added, “And now she’s double digits and my heart can can barely take it.”
