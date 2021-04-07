You Won't Believe How Healthy 'My 600-lb Life' Star Brianne Smith Dias Looks Now

You Won't Believe How Healthy 'My 600-lb Life' Star Brianne Smith Dias Looks NowBy Pippa Raga
Apr. 7 2021, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Season 7 of My 600-lb Life kicked off with Octavia, who decided to change her life for the better after being bed-bound for a year. The TLC show follows mortally obese individuals as prepare to undergo weight-loss surgery and documents their struggles with food dependence as well as the impact it has on their personal relationships.
The second episode told the story of Brianne Smith Dias, of Florence, Ore., who weighed over 700 pounds when she first began her journey. How is Bri now?
"I started putting on weight because when no one else was there for me, food was," Bri explained on the TLC series, after giving some background on the difficult relationships she has with the rest of her family members. "My world keeps getting smaller as I keep getting bigger."
"I can't believe that I've let my weight destroy my life and it's also putting a strain on my marriage," she said before hopping on a flight from Oregon to Houston to visit Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now. It had been over 10 years since Bri traveled on a plane, and her nerves got the best of her when she realized she'll have to take up three seats. "How embarrassing," she mentioned.
There was also a twist to Bri's story: Her loving husband and caretaker Rick, suffered a heart attack on her birthday. So Bri really had to make some major changes in her life if she wanted Rick to stop spending every moment of the day taking care of her and instead focus on his own health.
"I started a transition to a new phase in my life and I intend to get there no matter what," she said on the series. She even joined a co-ed softball team where she could meet new people weekly and also get the exercise she needed.
Before her transformation, food was the only thing Bri looked forward to every day because it made her happy when she wasn't comfortable being out in the world. "What I love about eating is that it never lets me down," she said before embarking on her life-changing journey.
Bri had to follow Dr. Now's high-protein weight-loss plan to reach this drastic goal, which means she definitely had to give up the "loaded fries" she was seen placing a delivery order for in the opening scene, and has had to forge a new relationship with food.
How is Bri from 'My 600-lb Life' doing now?
Luckily for fans, Bri has been active on Facebook since appearing on My 600-lb Life. There, she's been posting photos of her transformed self after losing more than 384 pounds. In January 2019, she had reached 358 pounds — and she raved that she's "so excited to be in the 300's, it's been like 20 years since I've been this small."
Bri also has a public Instagram page, where die-hards can request to follow her progress.
Bri looked fabulous in early 2019 at nearly half the weight she started with, and her family can't believe her transformation. "I'm so proud of mom," gushes her stepdaughter in the show. But Bri's going full-force with her weight loss, and is making sustainable changes in her life, like committing to physical activity.
Fast forward to April 2021, and it's pretty clear that Bri has made even more progress on her weight loss journey. Just take a look at some of her more recent social media posts!
Now that she's out in the world doing sports, making better food choices, and rekindling her relationships with her family, it's great to see that Bri has been able to not only keep the weight off, but lose even more and lead a more healthy life in general. Keep it up, Bri!
Watch My 600-lb Life Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.