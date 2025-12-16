Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Engaged to Brian Glenn — Who Is His Ex-Wife? Brian announced the couple's engagement on Dec. 15, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 16 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: X / @brianglenntv/

U.S. representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged to Chief White House Correspondent Brian Glenn, and fans want to know more about him — including about his ex-wife. Brian announced the engagement on social media on Dec. 15, 2025, and shared a picture of the couple following the proposal at a restaurant.

Marjorie and the reporter have reportedly been dating since 2023 after meeting in 2022 at a MAGA rally, according to The Washington Post. Both Brian and the congresswoman filed for divorce from their spouses before they began dating. So, who is his ex-wife?

Who is Brian Glenn's ex-wife?

Before becoming engaged to Marjorie, Brian was married to Kerry Michelle Glenn, according to People. The White House Correspondent reportedly left Kelly just three days after Marjorie's ex-husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in September of 2022 after 23 years of marriage. According to the Daily Mail, Brian insisted that the end of the two couples' marriages had nothing to do with his relationship with the congresswoman.

"I do not have a romantic relationship with Marjorie Tylor Greene," he claimed. "My divorce has nothing to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene. ... We have video stuff we do. She's in politics, I'm in politics. That's what's going on." Around the time of the denial of their romance, the Republican congresswoman picked Brian up from the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Rome, Ga., and later escorted him around the town after Brian was seen loading his luggage into her SUV.

Do Brian and Kerry have kids?

Yes, Brian and Kerry share a son, Kaden Glenn, who was born in 2005. Marjorie also has children with her ex, Perry: sons Taylor Greene and Derek Greene, and daughter Lauren Greene. Brian shared a picture of his son on X back in 2015 with the caption, "I think Kaden has picked his team and ran into a buddy! @dallasmavs #champ @Univ_Of_Oregon #champrules."

Brian announced his engagement to Marjorie on X in December with the caption, "She said ‘yes’ [ring emoji] @RepMTG @mtgreenee." The Georgia congresswoman also shared Brian's post with the caption, "Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!"

According to the Daily Mail, Marjorie had two other affairs before her romance with Brian. The MAGA supporter reportedly met the two men at the gym — Justin Tway and a “polyamorous tantric-sex guru" named Craig Ivey. Folks on social media had a lot to say about the couple's engagement, including one follower who noted Marjorie's ex-husband. "You said the same thing about your husband. You and Massie sure move pretty quick."

