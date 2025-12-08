Marjorie Taylor Greene Used Her 1990 High School Shooting to Further Oppose Gun Control The Congresswoman attended college in her home state, Georgia. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 8 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In late 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene stunned her longtime supporters when she resigned from Congress, stating she planned to leave in January 2026, a year before her term expired. The video resignation from Marjorie was, for those following her activities leading up to it, her official stance against President Donald Trump.

The politician’s resignation came after she gained notoriety for her controversial takes on issues, including her insults and belief in conspiracy theories, such as 9/11 was an inside job and that the shooting at the Parkland School in Florida was staged. Marjorie’s viewpoints often land her in hot water. However, her ability to be outspoken is something she learned as she advanced her career. So, what is Marjorie’s educational background? Here’s what to know.

Marjorie Taylor Greene received her education in Georgia.

Marjorie’s education isn’t extensive, but it shows her dedication to her roots. The Milledgeville, Ga., native attended South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. After graduating from high school in 1992, she enrolled at the University of Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1996.

Throughout her political run, Marjorie has referenced her educational experience in her defense or support of particular issues. As The Independent noted in 2022, she’s had a history of repeatedly telling the story of when she was involved in a 1990 hostage situation at her high school. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time, the culprit of the 1990 incident took 40 students hostage. The 17-year-old faced 90 felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault. In 1991, the individual was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty.

According to her account of the event, she calls the day “the worst thing that could’ve happened.” Marjorie has also used the incident to explain why she’s against schools being a “gun-free zone.” "There was no adult there with a gun in our school because our schools had turned into gun-free zones," she explained in a 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson. "This is because of Joe Biden and the crime bill that they passed back in 1990.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has made other controversial comments about school shootings.

Although Marjorie was a victim of a school shooting herself, it hasn’t stopped her from blaming anything but guns for the attacks. Prior to her being elected to Congress in 2019, she was accused of harassing gun control activist David Hogg. In a livestream, Marjorie was shown badgering him with questions and false claims about his activism being funded by billionaire George Soros, while accusing him of lying about the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, for which he was the sole survivor.

In addition to calling the Parkland shooting a “false flag,” according to The New York Times, Marjorie also accused U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton of staging the mass shootings. “I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control,” she said on Facebook.

