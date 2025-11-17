Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Continues Her Apology Tour — " "It Has Divided Our Country" "Those are the types of words used that radicalize people." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 17 2025, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to controversial opinions that occasionally border on offensive, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has historically been a great source. She was first elected in 2020, but started making waves before she reached Capitol Hill. According to CNN, in 2018 and 2019, Greene made comments on Facebook that supported executing prominent Democrats like Nancy Pelosi.

Greene has not shied away from her interest in conspiracies, per The New York Times. Whether it's throwing doubt onto 9/11, stating President Barack Obama is a secret Muslim, or suggesting the Clintons killed John F. Kennedy Jr., Greene was more than dabbling in QAnon rhetoric. Things started to change for Greene in late 2025, when she went on a whirlwind press tour where she broke with President Donald Trump and even issued an apology for her past behavior. Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene apologized for her toxic politics.

Greene has been all over the media landscape, including a trip to The View. On Nov. 16, 2025, she popped into CNN. Before she spoke with Greene, Dana Bash referred to her beef with Trump as the "political breakup heard round the world." Bash went on to lay out the incidents that led up to this very public feud, then spoke with Greene about her current status in the Republican party.

Greene was once one of President Trump's most loyal supporters, both politically and financially. Despite this rift, which involved the president withdrawing his support of Greene, she said she still believes in the campaign promises Trump made to the American people.

Greene goes on to say that while Trump's comments have been hurtful, there is something else more pressing she wants to discuss. She called for an end to the "toxic fighting and politics," adding that this has been an issue for years. "It has divided our country, split up friends and families, and neighbors. It's not solving our problems."

Greene says her life is in danger.

One of the numerous insults Trump lobbed at Greene was when he called her a traitor to the United States, in a post to Truth Social. Greene told Bash, "Those are the types of words used that radicalize people" against her and put her life in danger. When asked what happened, Greene said this all comes down to the Epstein files and her support of their release. "I stand with these women," said Greene. "I will not apologize for that."

Greene believes in transparency and that rich, powerful people shouldn't be protected in situations like this. While speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One on Nov. 16., Trump was asked about what Greene said. One reporter told the president about Greene's life being in danger, to which he said, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her."