As Nancy Pelosi Announces Her Retirement, Folks Want to Know Her Net Worth Nancy is the first and only female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 6 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET

The first female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has announced her retirement. As the news makes the rounds on social media, people want to know more about the lawmaker's finances.

Nancy was elected to Congress back in 1987, and she made history by becoming the House of Representatives' first female speaker back in 2007. The lawmaker is the only woman to do so as of yet, and Nancy is one of the most influential voices in the Democratic Party. So, what is her net worth?

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's net worth may surprise you.

According to News Nation, Nancy has an estimated net worth of more than $267 million. The lawmaker reportedly owns stocks in several companies, including Google, Netflix, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon. Her salary is only $174,000 per year, but she reportedly has substantial real estate investments and stock investments. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, also contributed to her net worth.

Paul is the owner of Financial Leasing Services, Inc., a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm in San Francisco. Nancy moved to San Francisco after graduating from Trinity College, and she was elected as a Democratic National Committee member in 1976. She went on to head the California Democratic Party, serve as the San Francisco Democratic National Convention Host Committee chairwoman, and become the finance chair for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Net worth: $267 million Birthdate: March 26, 1940 Birthplace: Baltimore, Md. Education: Trinity College Spouse: Paul Pelosi Children: Alexandra, Christine, Nancy, Corinne, Jacqueline, and Paul Jr.

Nancy Pelosi is a major figure in American history.



She’s more than a barrier breaker, she is one of our most brilliant and accomplished leaders, who repeatedly overcame steep odds to deliver results that changed people’s lives for the better.



Happy retirement, Madam Speaker. pic.twitter.com/60ujqjhR3A — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 6, 2025

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement in November 2025.

Nancy announced that she would be retiring on Nov. 6, 2025, after working for nearly 40 years in Washington, D.C. She became the House Speaker in 2007. In a statement noting she would not seek reelection, she expressed her gratitude to San Francisco, per CNN.

"I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I have always honored the song of St. Francis, ‘Lord make an instrument of thy peace,’ the anthem of our city," she said. "That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. I will not be seeking reelection to Congress."

"With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative," she continued. "As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our Democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear."