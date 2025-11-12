Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Are Feuding — Is She Still MAGA? Trump says the politician has "lost her way." By Niko Mann Published Nov. 12 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People want to know if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) is still a MAGA supporter. Her feud with President Donald Trump is heating up after she criticized the president over his policies, and he responded with less-than-flattering remarks in return.

Article continues below advertisement

The Georgia lawmaker was once a staunch supporter of the 45th and 47th president, but people are curious if the recent drama between her and the POTUS has changed her mind. MAGA (Make America Great Again) is Trump's campaign slogan. So, is Marjorie Taylor Greene still MAGA?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene still MAGA?

It would seem that Marjorie is separating herself from the mainstream MAGA crowd, according to MSNBC News. The lawmaker criticized Trump's meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, per The Hill, and she also had a negative critique of the government shutdown. "The new leader of Syria is a former Al Qaeda terrorist wanted by our government who is meeting with President Trump today at the White House on the U.S. Marines’ 250th anniversary," she wrote on X.

"He rose to power in December 2024, sanctions were lifted off Syria in June, and many Christians and minority groups have been killed before and after sanctions were lifted," she continued. "However, I would really like to see nonstop meetings at the WH on domestic policy, not foreign policy and foreign country’s [sic] leaders." The Georgia lawmaker then noted that Trump should focus on health insurance for America.

Article continues below advertisement

"Start by hauling in the health insurance company’s executives, and let’s start formulating our Republican plan to save America from Obamacare and ACA tax credits that have skyrocketed the cost of health insurance!"

The new leader of Syria is a former Al Qaeda terrorist wanted by our government who is meeting with President Trump today at the White House on the U.S. Marine’s 250th anniversary.



He rose to power in Dec 2024, sanctions were lifted off Syria in June, and many Christians and… pic.twitter.com/El20YKN9VZ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Trump responded to the Congresswoman's criticism while in the Oval Office for a meeting on foreign policy on Nov. 10 and said she's “lost her way.” "I have to view the presidency as a worldwide situation, not locally," he said. "And we could have a world that’s on fire where wars come to our shores very easily. When somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

The Georgia lawmaker replied to the president's response and told The Hill, "I haven’t lost my way. 100 percent America first and only!" In case anyone could forget, Trump reminded Fox News journalist Laura Inghram in a recent interview that the MAGA movement was his idea. “Don’t forget MAGA was my idea," he boasted. "MAGA was nobody else’s idea. I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else, and MAGA wants to see our country thrive."