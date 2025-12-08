Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Is "So Blessed" to Have Children — Let's Meet Her Three Kids She had her first child in 1998, more than 10 years before she was elected to Congress. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 8 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a career in politics that really took off around 2020, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her January 2026 resignation a month before she was set to voluntarily leave office. Still, there are plenty of questions about her personal life, including who Greene’s children are, and what her life was like before politics touched it in such a significant way.

Article continues below advertisement

Per CBS News, Greene doesn't have plans for a lifelong career in politics. Well before she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Georgia, she worked in her family’s construction business and was, at least for a time, seemingly content as a Republican activist rather than politician. Along the way, Greene had three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene has three children.

Greene’s oldest child, her daughter Lauren Greene Sanders, was born in 1998. She also has two other kids, Taylor and Derek Greene. Although Marjorie’s adult children are not in the spotlight, she does talk about them on social media from time to time. In November 2022, Marjorie posted on Instagram about Derek hunting and displaying what it means to, in her words, be a "real man."

Her daughter Lauren is active on social media and often shares Instagram posts in support of her mother’s political choices. She also has a YouTube account where she seems to have started making content with the focus being that she is Marjorie’s daughter, but it hasn't been updated in quite some time. Outside of that, Lauren was married to a man by the name of Devin Sanders in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Being a mother is apparently the most important thing to Marjorie. In May 2022, she spoke to a crowd about what she believes "a woman’s choice is" in reference to pro-choice and anti-abortion. "That is the greatest choice a woman can ever make," she said, per a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. "I am so blessed and I’m so thankful I am a mother of three children. It has been the greatest thing that I have ever done in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband divorced in 2022.

In 2022, Marjorie’s now ex-husband, Perry Greene, split up. According to People at the time, court records indicated that Perry filed for divorce, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” They had been married for 27 years. Marjorie told the outlet that she is still a "firm believer" in a "husband and wife" creating a family despite her own divorce.