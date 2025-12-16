Everything to Know About Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn's Relationship Timeline They both left their respective spouses around the same time in 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 16 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: X/@brianglenntv

When former chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice (RAV) Brian Glenn popped the question to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, it was like a match made in MAGA Heaven. But both of them were married before, and they left their respective spouses around the same time. So, what is Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn's relationship timeline?

According to CNN, they met in 2022. They didn't go public with a relationship right away, though. And, because they were seen together before they announced that they were together romantically, rumors began flying about how they got together and how serious their relationship was. Now, it's clear that they intend to stick it out for the long haul, but there are some questions about how they got here.

The timeline for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn's relationship has some people confused.

It's no secret that Greene and Glenn began seeing each other not long after they both left their respective spouses. Because of that, and their 2025 engagement announcement, there are lots of questions about the timeline of when they actually got together and if there was any overlap. Despite what Greene and Glenn might have said publicly, people are going to have their thoughts on the MAGA pairing.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn left their spouses in 2022.

In 2022, The Hill reported that Greene's husband of 27 years filed for divorce from the congresswoman. The filing said, per The Hill, that the couple had already separated before the official filing, and that they wanted to divide their assets and debts equally. Not long after, Glenn filed for divorce from his wife, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

Brian Glenn denied that he was seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After the news broke of Glenn's divorce shortly after Greene's, some people believed that the pair had been seeing each other and that their respective separations were a result of that. Neither Greene nor Glenn has ever confirmed that publicly, nor have their respective former spouses. And, in late 2022, Glenn addressed the rumor in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thanks to this gossip blog @DailyMailUK you now know that I'm going through a divorce," he wrote, in reference to Daily Mail releasing photos of Greene and Glenn seen out together. "What wasn't included is why I'm w/ @RepMTG. I'm assisting in a new reality-style series that shows her in real life, not fake news. Coming in 2023. #LifeWithMTG." No reality show came out in 2023, as he had apparently promised.

They started dating in 2023.

At some point in 2023, Greene and Glenn began being referred to as a couple on social media and by the press. Neither denied it. Per the Washington Post, the couple was official in 2023. It's possible that they were already interested in each other in 2022, but that has never been confirmed.

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted she is in love with Brian Glenn.

In a 2023 interview with Semafor, after Greene and Glenn had gone public with their relationship, Greene admitted that her feelings for her now-fiancé were very real. "He's from the industry, so he is a great resource," she said. "He's explained a lot, like how things work, and yeah, it's great. So maybe I'm falling in love with the press."

They got engaged in December 2025.