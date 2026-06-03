Britney Spears Debut New Look Thanks to Kim Kardashian's Hair Stylist Chris Appleton "It’s so good to see Britney taking care of herself." By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 3 2026, 8:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Cultural icon Britney Spears is constantly making headlines for the wrong reasons, so it's truly a joy to see the media celebrating her for once. The pop star recently got a new haircut, and fans are delighted by how happy and healthy she looks in her makeover photos!

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Adding to the fresh, new look is the fact that the man behind Britney's makeover showered her with some much-needed praise upon posting photos of his work. See Britney's new hairstyle and the creator behind it.

Source: MEGA

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Britney Spears's new haircut is making headlines.

In order to create her new look, Britney went to see famous celebrity stylist Chris Appleton — much to his delight. Chris posted a photo of himself and Britney, who was sporting sleek, pin-straight locks, along with a caption expressing excitement over working with the pop star.

Chris shared, "As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I’d one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case, her standing behind mine, LOL) styling her hair. Some moments really do come full circle. She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I’ve ever met."

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Chris's post was met with overwhelming positivity, as someone wrote, "In Chris we trust." Another person shared, "It’s so good to see Britney taking care of herself. We love you, queen!" Meanwhile, a third chimed in, "Finally, something that made me smile on my feed! We love her!"

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Chris Appleton is a stylist to the stars.

As the go-to celebrity hairstylist, Chris has gotten to work with many high-profile names, making the fact that he was starstruck by Britney all the more meaningful. He's styled the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, and is the man behind Ariana Grande's signature ponytail. The hairstylist is known to be adored by his clients, as many celebrities often praise Chris both professionally and personally.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @chrisappleton1

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Britney's makeover comes at the heels of legal troubles.

As mentioned, Britney's newest look making headlines is a nice change from her recent legal troubles. Per USA Today, the pop star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on May 4, due to allegedly driving while under the influence. She is currently on probation, must pay fines, and has to complete a three-month first offender DUI program.

Since then, an insider assured Page Six that Britney is doing "really well." They continued with, "She’s healthy and happy and feeling very positive and excited to start afresh. Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @britneyspears

We certainly hope that's true. The most recent update we have from the pop star herself is a June 2 Instagram post in which she's dancing while sporting her new hairstyle.