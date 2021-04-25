'Extreme Sisters' Stars Brittany and Briana Always Dreamed of Marrying Twins

The reality TV show features twins like Anna and Lucy DeCinque or Brittany and Briana Salyers (née Deane), a Virginia-based duo who went on to marry identical twin brothers, Josh and Jeremy. So, how did Brittany and Briana meet Josh and Jeremy? Do they have kids? If so, are they identical twins too?

Brittany and Briana Salyers' husbands are also identical twins.

Unlike any other TLC show, Extreme Sisters focuses on the unusually close bond some twins develop with each other. As a recently uploaded trailer suggests, having a twin has become a core part of the stars' identity. Take, for instance, Anna and Lucy DeCinque, who like to think of themselves as one person, or Brittany and Briana, who always dreamed of marrying identical twins.

As the first few episodes of Extreme Sisters revealed, dating poses some difficulties for some of the stars. Take Candace-Brooke and Candace-Baylee, who struggle to strike the balance between spending time together and ensuring that their romantic others — such as Brooke's husband, Denver — feel heard. Others, like Brittany and Briana, have already come up with a plausible strategy. Not only do they live under the same roof with their spouses, but they also became pregnant a few months apart.

As Brittany and Briana explained in Our Twinsane Wedding, a TLC special exploring their romantic life, they first met their future husbands, Josh and Jeremy, at The Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, in 2017.

"We walked into kind of the [night twin party] and I spotted them. I grabbed Briana's wrist which is what we do when we're really excited. [...] It was this instant, Josh and I were attracted to each other, and Briana and Jeremy were drawn to each other," Brittany explained in a trailer of Our Twinsane Wedding.

They got engaged less than a year later, on Feb. 2, 2018 — they chose the date partly because it is symmetrical — while their quaternary wedding was held at the same festival a year later, on Aug. 5, 2018. "They proposed on Feb. 2, 2018, so that's a fitting date, zero two, zero two. Our rings are in the shape of the double infinity sign, and so, it represents two forevers," Brittany added.

The pairings honeymooned at Prince Edward Island, Canada, before moving into their shared home in Virginia. "Our first few months of marriage have been a whirlwind of fun and getting used to being married and the four of us living together, that dynamic," Briana told Fox News in a previous interview. "With all four living together under one roof, there’s a lot of double dates," Brittany told the outlet.