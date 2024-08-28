Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Brooks Laich Dating? The Former Hockey Player Was Once Married to Julianne Hough Brooks and his athlete girlfriend went Instagram official in August 2021. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 28 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@katrintanja

Former ice hockey player Brooks Laich had an impress career on the rink. The Canadian athlete played for the Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Los Angeles Kings before ultimately retiring in 2021. But for those who aren't big into sports, Brooks's name became well-known because of his high-profile marriage to actress-dancer Julianna Hough.

Brooks and Julianne — who began dating in 2013 and got married in 2017 — certainly made for an adorable couple. But sadly things didn't end up working out between the two, and they split in 2020, with their divorce becoming finalized two years later. After the breakup, Brooks found love again, this time with an Icelandic athlete. Below, we take a look at Brooks's dating life.

Who is Brooks Laich dating?

In August 2021, Brooks and girlfriend Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir went Instagram official, after the two had been spotted kissing during a live stream a month earlier during a CrossFit competition in Wisconsin.

"Life is better with a couple coconuts & this favorite human of mine 🥥❤️☺️✨," Katrín wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which showed her and Brooks lounging outside while drinking out of coconuts.

Katrín is a CrossFit athlete who took home the women's championship titles at the 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games. She has participated in eight games as of now, though a back injury prevented her from competing in the 2024 season.

Though she was initially into track and gymnastics, the Reykjavik native's interest in CrossFit was piqued in 2011 when she was inspired by watching fellow Icelandic athlete Annie Thorisdottir win the Games that year. By 2012, Katrín already qualified for her first CrossFit Games. She ended up placing 30th that year, and improved to 24th the following year.

"Famous for recouping her mental strength after a devastating event at the 2014 Europe Regional sidelined her from the Games that year, she returned in 2015 with an improved focus and took the title of Fittest Woman on Earth. Now living in Natick, Massachusetts, she proved it was no fluke with a repeat victory in 2016," her CrossFit bio reads.

In February 2022, In Touch reported that Brooks and Katrín had gotten engaged during a trip to Iceland over Valentine's Day that year. “He was a true gentleman and asked permission from her family first," a source told the mag at the time. However, this hasn't been confirmed, and so far, Brooks and Katrín haven't mentioned anything publicly about an engagement. They've also continued to refer to each other as "boyfriend" and "girlfriend." Either way, they look very, very happy together.

