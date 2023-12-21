Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Brr Baskets Are Heating Up on TikTok ! Here Are 47 Items to Consider Putting in One Brr baskets, as seen on TikTok, are winter care packages you make for loved ones. Read on for 47 ideas of what to put in a brr basket. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: tiktok / @landrvlogs._; TikTok / @_sstacyyy1; tiktok / @avleen.9

The Gist: TikTok users are making their loved ones brr baskets or winter care packages.

The trend is inspired by boo baskets, which took off on the platform during the fall season.

Leave it to TikTok to always find new ways to celebrate each season! In the fall, creators on the platform began gifting their loved ones an autumn-themed care package, known as the boo basket.

The fall equivalent of an Easter basket, a boo basket was typically filled with seasonal goodies like pumpkin spice coffee, Halloween candy, candles, and more. It was intended to be given to a friend, family member, a neighbor, or a significant other. Then per tradition, once someone had been "boo'd,” or given a boo basket it becomes their responsibility to pay it forward by getting a basket ready for someone else. It was a fun and thoughtful trend that definitely made its mark on the platform.

But now that winter has begun, TikTok users have given the boo basket a seasonal makeover. Enter the brr basket! Below, we explain what a brr basket is and share some ideas on what to put in one.

What is a brr basket?

Much like its autumn counterpart, the boo basket, a brr basket is a curated assortment of snug essentials sent to someone during the winter season. While brr baskets are more popular among women, brr baskets for men are becoming more common. They often contains holiday treats, but aren't necessarily associated with the holidays. If you're thinking of making one for someone else, think of some of the items they might find enjoyable on a snow day.

There are no specific rules on what you can and cannot put in a brr basket, but typically they are loaded with budget-friendly goodies. Many TikTok users have been hitting up stores like Five Below, Target, and Amazon for their Brr basket hauls. (Albeit some users have been placing Airpods and even iPhones in brr baskets for their loved ones.)

Looking to make a brr basket for someone in your life? We've listed 47 of the most common items seen in brr baskets on TikTok.

Here are 47 items you could put in a Brr basket

1. Hot chocolate mix or hot chocolate bombs 2. A Ceramic mug 3. Bath bombs 4. Shower steamers 5. A book of crossword puzzles 6. Fuzzy or festive socks 7. A gift card to Starbucks or Dunkin' 8. Hand warmers 9. Chapstick or lip balm 10. A bottle of wine or champagne 11. A candle 12. A mini-waffle maker 13. A novel 14. A journal

15. A cozy blanket 16. Trail mix 17. A Stanley mug or insulated bottle to keep drinks warm 18. Hair scrunchies 19. Slippers 20. Coloring book with crayons or colored pencils 21. A gingerbread house kit 22. Face masks 23. Chocolates or other candies 24. Bathrobe 25. Pajamas 26. Perfume or cologne 27. Festive underwear or boxers 28. Scratch-off lottery tickets