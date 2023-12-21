Brr Baskets Are Heating Up on TikTok ! Here Are 47 Items to Consider Putting in One
Brr baskets, as seen on TikTok, are winter care packages you make for loved ones. Read on for 47 ideas of what to put in a brr basket.
The Gist:
- TikTok users are making their loved ones brr baskets or winter care packages.
- The trend is inspired by boo baskets, which took off on the platform during the fall season.
Leave it to TikTok to always find new ways to celebrate each season!
In the fall, creators on the platform began gifting their loved ones an autumn-themed care package, known as the boo basket.
The fall equivalent of an Easter basket, a boo basket was typically filled with seasonal goodies like pumpkin spice coffee, Halloween candy, candles, and more. It was intended to be given to a friend, family member, a neighbor, or a significant other.
Then per tradition, once someone had been "boo'd,” or given a boo basket it becomes their responsibility to pay it forward by getting a basket ready for someone else. It was a fun and thoughtful trend that definitely made its mark on the platform.
But now that winter has begun, TikTok users have given the boo basket a seasonal makeover. Enter the brr basket! Below, we explain what a brr basket is and share some ideas on what to put in one.
What is a brr basket?
Much like its autumn counterpart, the boo basket, a brr basket is a curated assortment of snug essentials sent to someone during the winter season. While brr baskets are more popular among women, brr baskets for men are becoming more common.
They often contains holiday treats, but aren't necessarily associated with the holidays. If you're thinking of making one for someone else, think of some of the items they might find enjoyable on a snow day.
There are no specific rules on what you can and cannot put in a brr basket, but typically they are loaded with budget-friendly goodies. Many TikTok users have been hitting up stores like Five Below, Target, and Amazon for their Brr basket hauls. (Albeit some users have been placing Airpods and even iPhones in brr baskets for their loved ones.)
Looking to make a brr basket for someone in your life? We've listed 47 of the most common items seen in brr baskets on TikTok.
Here are 47 items you could put in a Brr basket
1. Hot chocolate mix or hot chocolate bombs
2. A Ceramic mug
3. Bath bombs
4. Shower steamers
5. A book of crossword puzzles
6. Fuzzy or festive socks
7. A gift card to Starbucks or Dunkin'
8. Hand warmers
9. Chapstick or lip balm
10. A bottle of wine or champagne
11. A candle
12. A mini-waffle maker
13. A novel
14. A journal
15. A cozy blanket
16. Trail mix
17. A Stanley mug or insulated bottle to keep drinks warm
18. Hair scrunchies
19. Slippers
20. Coloring book with crayons or colored pencils
21. A gingerbread house kit
22. Face masks
23. Chocolates or other candies
24. Bathrobe
25. Pajamas
26. Perfume or cologne
27. Festive underwear or boxers
28. Scratch-off lottery tickets
29. Body scrub
30. Under eye patches
31. Nail polish
32. Hair claw clips
33. Jewelry
34. Shampoo and conditioner
35. Spa headband for washing your face
36. A plushie
37. A snowglobe
38. Small snacks
39. Makeup remover
40. Body lotion or cream
41. Gloves or mittens
42. A seasonal phone case
43. A photo frame
44. Room spray
45. Loungewear
46. Light therapy lamp
47. Essential oils