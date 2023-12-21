Distractify
Brr Baskets Are Heating Up on TikTok ! Here Are 47 Items to Consider Putting in One

Brr baskets, as seen on TikTok, are winter care packages you make for loved ones. Read on for 47 ideas of what to put in a brr basket.

Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Source: tiktok / @landrvlogs._; TikTok / @_sstacyyy1; tiktok / @avleen.9

The Gist:

  • TikTok users are making their loved ones brr baskets or winter care packages.
  • The trend is inspired by boo baskets, which took off on the platform during the fall season.
Leave it to TikTok to always find new ways to celebrate each season!

In the fall, creators on the platform began gifting their loved ones an autumn-themed care package, known as the boo basket.

The fall equivalent of an Easter basket, a boo basket was typically filled with seasonal goodies like pumpkin spice coffee, Halloween candy, candles, and more. It was intended to be given to a friend, family member, a neighbor, or a significant other.

Then per tradition, once someone had been "boo'd,” or given a boo basket it becomes their responsibility to pay it forward by getting a basket ready for someone else. It was a fun and thoughtful trend that definitely made its mark on the platform.

But now that winter has begun, TikTok users have given the boo basket a seasonal makeover. Enter the brr basket! Below, we explain what a brr basket is and share some ideas on what to put in one.

festive socks and mug with hot drink on old wooden chair on background of golden beautiful christmas tree with lights in festive room. cozy winter holidays. warm atmospheric moment
Source: getty images
What is a brr basket?

Much like its autumn counterpart, the boo basket, a brr basket is a curated assortment of snug essentials sent to someone during the winter season. While brr baskets are more popular among women, brr baskets for men are becoming more common.

They often contains holiday treats, but aren't necessarily associated with the holidays. If you're thinking of making one for someone else, think of some of the items they might find enjoyable on a snow day.

There are no specific rules on what you can and cannot put in a brr basket, but typically they are loaded with budget-friendly goodies. Many TikTok users have been hitting up stores like Five Below, Target, and Amazon for their Brr basket hauls. (Albeit some users have been placing Airpods and even iPhones in brr baskets for their loved ones.)

Looking to make a brr basket for someone in your life? We've listed 47 of the most common items seen in brr baskets on TikTok.

Here are 47 items you could put in a Brr basket

  • 1. Hot chocolate mix or hot chocolate bombs

    2. A Ceramic mug

    3. Bath bombs

    4. Shower steamers

    5. A book of crossword puzzles

    6. Fuzzy or festive socks

    7. A gift card to Starbucks or Dunkin'

    8. Hand warmers

    9. Chapstick or lip balm

    10. A bottle of wine or champagne

    11. A candle

    12. A mini-waffle maker

    13. A novel

    14. A journal

  • 15. A cozy blanket

    16. Trail mix

    17. A Stanley mug or insulated bottle to keep drinks warm

    18. Hair scrunchies

    19. Slippers

    20. Coloring book with crayons or colored pencils

    21. A gingerbread house kit

    22. Face masks

    23. Chocolates or other candies

    24. Bathrobe

    25. Pajamas

    26. Perfume or cologne

    27. Festive underwear or boxers

    28. Scratch-off lottery tickets

  • 29. Body scrub

    30. Under eye patches

    31. Nail polish

    32. Hair claw clips

    33. Jewelry

    34. Shampoo and conditioner

    35. Spa headband for washing your face

    36. A plushie

    37. A snowglobe

    38. Small snacks

    39. Makeup remover

    40. Body lotion or cream

    41. Gloves or mittens

    42. A seasonal phone case

    43. A photo frame

    44. Room spray

    45. Loungewear

    46. Light therapy lamp

    47. Essential oils

