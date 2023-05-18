Searching for Bubbulfrogs? Here's Where to Find Them in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Looking for the elusive Bubbulfrogs in 'Tears of the Kingdom'? You'll find them lurking deep inside caves. Here's where to search for them.
Bubbulfrogs are a new addition to Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. These creatures aren’t very difficult to defeat, but finding them is surprisingly tricky. They can be found in most caves, although tracking down the entrance to a cave isn’t as simple as you’d think.
It’s worth going out of your way to locate them, however, as Bubbulfrogs reward you with Bubbul Gems — which in turn can be used to acquire cool items like the Bokoblin Mask.
If you need help finding them, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog locations in Tears of the Kingdom.
List of Bubbulfrog locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.
Before heading out on your Bubbulfrog hunt, it’s worth mentioning that you can highlight nearby cave locations by finding Cherry Blossom Trees. Find this tree in your region of interest, then place a piece of fruit in the bowl underneath its branches. With that done, a short cutscene will play, then all cave locations will get a glowing indicator at their entrance.
Keep in mind that these trees can be found in all regions, and performing the above steps will only light caves for their associated region.
In other words, you'll need to hunt down several Cherry Blossom Trees if you want to find all the caves in Tears of the Kingdom. It's also worth noting that this won't highlight caves on your map, but instead places a large beacon outside their entrace. These beacons eventually disappear, so be prepared to head back to the Cherry Blossom Tree and give another donation of fruit to re-highlight them.
If you’d rather not worry about hunting down Cherry Blossom Trees, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog cave locations in Tears of the Kingdom.
|Tabantha Hills Cave
|-2847, 1178, 0225
|Icefall Foothills Cave
|-4431, 3755, 0224
|Death Mountain Foothill Cave
|1966, 2685, 0435
|Lindor's Brow Cave
|-1737, 1167, 0230
|Mapla Point Cave
|4555, -2254, 0000
|Ancient Tree Stump Cave
|-1130, -0440, -0034
|Royal Hidden Passage
|-0254, 0137, 0010
|Meadela's Mantle Cave
|-3982, -1246, 0430
|Sahasra Slope Cave
|1329, -1162, 0140
|Retsam Forest Cave
|3760, -2060, 0215
|Ranch Ruins Cave
|0040, -0201, 0020
|Passeri Greenbelt Cave
|-0510, 0125, 0021
|Gisa Crater Cave
|-3860, 1010, 0077
|Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave
|-3005,3220, 0505
|East Biron Snowshelf Cave
|-2740, 2808, 0655
|North Biron Snowshelf Cave
|-3960, 3240, 0238
|Popla Foothills Excavation Site
|0605, -2195, 0055
|Brightcap Cave
|-3008, 1632, 0200
|Tanagar Canyon East Cave
|-2047, 1634, --0054
|Lake Kilsie Cave
|-3929, 2867, -0010
|North Akkala Beach Cave
|4654, 3205, 0006
|Gerudo Canyon Mine
|-2675, -2409, 0079
|Hebra South Summit Cave
|-3396, 2494, 0314
|Cave Under Zora's Domain
|3254, 0396, 0071
|Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave
|0128, -2479, -0086
|Pit Cave (Sky Island)
|0577, -1626, 1442
|Bottomless Cave (Sky Island)
|0718, -1443, 1486
|Pondside Cave (Sky Island)
|0180, -1628, 1381
|Mining Cave (Sky Island)
|0416, -1668, 1405
|Ploymus Mountain Cave
|3661, 0539, 0272
|Pico Pond Cave
|1240, 1210, 0025
What are Bubbul Gems in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?
Bubbul Gems are earned by defeating Bubbulfrogs and can be given to Koltin to earn exclusive rewards. But before you can start swapping your gems for other goodies, you'll need to finish the "Hunt for Bubbul Gems" quest.
This quest can be started by talking with Kilton (found at 1240, 1210, 0025), who will promptly introduce his brother Koltin. To finish the quest, you simply need to give him a Bubbul Gem. If you don't already have one, you can find a Bubbulfrog in the nearby Pico Pond Cave.