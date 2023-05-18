Distractify
Bubbulfrog in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Searching for Bubbulfrogs? Here's Where to Find Them in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Looking for the elusive Bubbulfrogs in 'Tears of the Kingdom'? You'll find them lurking deep inside caves. Here's where to search for them.

Jon Bitner - Author
May 18 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Bubbulfrogs are a new addition to Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. These creatures aren’t very difficult to defeat, but finding them is surprisingly tricky. They can be found in most caves, although tracking down the entrance to a cave isn’t as simple as you’d think.

It’s worth going out of your way to locate them, however, as Bubbulfrogs reward you with Bubbul Gems — which in turn can be used to acquire cool items like the Bokoblin Mask.

If you need help finding them, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

Link being attacked by a Bubbulfrog.
List of Bubbulfrog locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

Before heading out on your Bubbulfrog hunt, it’s worth mentioning that you can highlight nearby cave locations by finding Cherry Blossom Trees. Find this tree in your region of interest, then place a piece of fruit in the bowl underneath its branches. With that done, a short cutscene will play, then all cave locations will get a glowing indicator at their entrance.

Keep in mind that these trees can be found in all regions, and performing the above steps will only light caves for their associated region.

In other words, you'll need to hunt down several Cherry Blossom Trees if you want to find all the caves in Tears of the Kingdom. It's also worth noting that this won't highlight caves on your map, but instead places a large beacon outside their entrace. These beacons eventually disappear, so be prepared to head back to the Cherry Blossom Tree and give another donation of fruit to re-highlight them.

Link looking at a Bubbulfrog in a cave in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'
Source: Nintendo

If you’d rather not worry about hunting down Cherry Blossom Trees, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog cave locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tabantha Hills Cave-2847, 1178, 0225
Icefall Foothills Cave-4431, 3755, 0224
Death Mountain Foothill Cave1966, 2685, 0435
Lindor's Brow Cave-1737, 1167, 0230
Mapla Point Cave4555, -2254, 0000
Ancient Tree Stump Cave-1130, -0440, -0034
Royal Hidden Passage-0254, 0137, 0010
Meadela's Mantle Cave-3982, -1246, 0430
Sahasra Slope Cave1329, -1162, 0140
Retsam Forest Cave3760, -2060, 0215
Ranch Ruins Cave0040, -0201, 0020
Passeri Greenbelt Cave-0510, 0125, 0021
Gisa Crater Cave-3860, 1010, 0077
Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave-3005,3220, 0505
East Biron Snowshelf Cave-2740, 2808, 0655
North Biron Snowshelf Cave-3960, 3240, 0238
Popla Foothills Excavation Site0605, -2195, 0055
Brightcap Cave-3008, 1632, 0200
Tanagar Canyon East Cave-2047, 1634, --0054
Lake Kilsie Cave-3929, 2867, -0010
North Akkala Beach Cave4654, 3205, 0006
Gerudo Canyon Mine-2675, -2409, 0079
Hebra South Summit Cave-3396, 2494, 0314

Cave Under Zora's Domain3254, 0396, 0071
Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave0128, -2479, -0086
Pit Cave (Sky Island)0577, -1626, 1442
Bottomless Cave (Sky Island)0718, -1443, 1486
Pondside Cave (Sky Island)0180, -1628, 1381
Mining Cave (Sky Island)0416, -1668, 1405
Ploymus Mountain Cave3661, 0539, 0272
Pico Pond Cave1240, 1210, 0025
Link finding a Bubbul Gem in Tears of the Kingdom.
Source: Nintendo via YouTube

What are Bubbul Gems in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

Bubbul Gems are earned by defeating Bubbulfrogs and can be given to Koltin to earn exclusive rewards. But before you can start swapping your gems for other goodies, you'll need to finish the "Hunt for Bubbul Gems" quest.

This quest can be started by talking with Kilton (found at 1240, 1210, 0025), who will promptly introduce his brother Koltin. To finish the quest, you simply need to give him a Bubbul Gem. If you don't already have one, you can find a Bubbulfrog in the nearby Pico Pond Cave.

