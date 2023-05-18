Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Searching for Bubbulfrogs? Here's Where to Find Them in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Looking for the elusive Bubbulfrogs in 'Tears of the Kingdom'? You'll find them lurking deep inside caves. Here's where to search for them. By Jon Bitner May 18 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Bubbulfrogs are a new addition to Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. These creatures aren’t very difficult to defeat, but finding them is surprisingly tricky. They can be found in most caves, although tracking down the entrance to a cave isn’t as simple as you’d think.

It’s worth going out of your way to locate them, however, as Bubbulfrogs reward you with Bubbul Gems — which in turn can be used to acquire cool items like the Bokoblin Mask. If you need help finding them, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog locations in Tears of the Kingdom.

List of Bubbulfrog locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'.

Before heading out on your Bubbulfrog hunt, it’s worth mentioning that you can highlight nearby cave locations by finding Cherry Blossom Trees. Find this tree in your region of interest, then place a piece of fruit in the bowl underneath its branches. With that done, a short cutscene will play, then all cave locations will get a glowing indicator at their entrance. Keep in mind that these trees can be found in all regions, and performing the above steps will only light caves for their associated region.

In other words, you'll need to hunt down several Cherry Blossom Trees if you want to find all the caves in Tears of the Kingdom. It's also worth noting that this won't highlight caves on your map, but instead places a large beacon outside their entrace. These beacons eventually disappear, so be prepared to head back to the Cherry Blossom Tree and give another donation of fruit to re-highlight them.

Source: Nintendo

If you’d rather not worry about hunting down Cherry Blossom Trees, here’s a list of Bubbulfrog cave locations in Tears of the Kingdom. Tabantha Hills Cave -2847, 1178, 0225 Icefall Foothills Cave -4431, 3755, 0224 Death Mountain Foothill Cave 1966, 2685, 0435 Lindor's Brow Cave -1737, 1167, 0230 Mapla Point Cave 4555, -2254, 0000 Ancient Tree Stump Cave -1130, -0440, -0034 Royal Hidden Passage -0254, 0137, 0010 Meadela's Mantle Cave -3982, -1246, 0430 Sahasra Slope Cave 1329, -1162, 0140 Retsam Forest Cave 3760, -2060, 0215 Ranch Ruins Cave 0040, -0201, 0020 Passeri Greenbelt Cave -0510, 0125, 0021

Gisa Crater Cave -3860, 1010, 0077 Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave -3005,3220, 0505 East Biron Snowshelf Cave -2740, 2808, 0655 North Biron Snowshelf Cave -3960, 3240, 0238 Popla Foothills Excavation Site 0605, -2195, 0055 Brightcap Cave -3008, 1632, 0200 Tanagar Canyon East Cave -2047, 1634, --0054 Lake Kilsie Cave -3929, 2867, -0010 North Akkala Beach Cave 4654, 3205, 0006 Gerudo Canyon Mine -2675, -2409, 0079 Hebra South Summit Cave -3396, 2494, 0314

Cave Under Zora's Domain 3254, 0396, 0071 Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave 0128, -2479, -0086 Pit Cave (Sky Island) 0577, -1626, 1442 Bottomless Cave (Sky Island) 0718, -1443, 1486 Pondside Cave (Sky Island) 0180, -1628, 1381 Mining Cave (Sky Island) 0416, -1668, 1405 Ploymus Mountain Cave 3661, 0539, 0272 Pico Pond Cave 1240, 1210, 0025

What are Bubbul Gems in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?