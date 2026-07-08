Bunnie XO Spotted Locking Lips With A 'New Guy' At Ex Jelly Roll's Rooftop Bar Bunnie, 46, was cozying up with Wolf, 24, in her estranged husband's rooftop bar in Nashville. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 8 2026, 5:05 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xomgitsbunnie and @dylannwolf

Bunnie XO was spotted kissing Dylan Wolf, a cast member of Netflix’s reality series Calabasas Confidential, at a Nashville bar on July 4, TMZ reported.

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The development comes after fans noticed Bunnie allegedly took down her podcast episode last month in which she spoke about her split from country singer Jelly Roll after more than a decade together.

Source: MEGA

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Bunnie XO Sparks Romance Rumors with Dylan Wolf

Bunnie, 46, whose legal name is Alisa DeFord, was cozying up with Wolf, 24, in the rooftop VIP section of Goodnight Nashville bar, which is owned by her estranged husband, country singer Jelly Roll, as Fourth of July fireworks went off.

The two also filmed a video together that Wolf later posted to TikTok Monday, teasing a future appearance on Bunnie's podcast, Dumb Blonde. "Undeleted Pod coming soon @Bunnie Xo," the caption read.

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Wolf rose to prominence on Calabasas Confidential, which gave viewers a look inside the wealthy enclave of Calabasas, California. Unlike his Gen Z co-stars, Wolf skipped college after high school to work at Malibou Ranch, where he became known in the social media community as "Malibou's Cowboy." He built a following within the #RodeoTok community on TikTok.

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During the show, Wolf was involved in several romantic storylines, including relationships with cast members Emma Medrano and Suede Brooks and the return of his high school ex-girlfriend Jemma Durrant.

He was also briefly linked to model Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. “She’s a lovely lady. That kind of just happened out of the blue over the summer, as well. We’re no longer tied together. That was just kind of short-lived. But it was great, and all the best to her and her family. They’re lovely people,” Wolf told Decider.

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Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce from Bunnie in May this year, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who had been married since 2016, has publicly acknowledged the split on multiple occasions, with both expressing a desire to remain close.

In an episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie said she will never stop loving Jelly Roll and that the divorce would not end their plans to have a child together through IVF. "I love him. And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby," she said.

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