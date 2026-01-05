TikTok "Butter Dish Woman" Complains About Fiancé's Small Gift After She Got Him an Xbox She's since hidden the video. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 5 2026, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @allthingstvmoviesqueen

The holiday season can be a stressful time. Many people are striving to find the perfect gifts for their family and friends, while minding their pocketbooks and wrapping up the year's work. Some put a lot of weight and expectation around holidays and gift-giving, and that can lead to disappointment when things don't go perfectly.

That seems to be what happened with a TikTok user who posted about the gift her fiancé gave her. The video's creator, @jasmine.hope (Jasmine), complained that she got her partner an Xbox, and he only got her a butter dish. Now others on the app are calling her out.

Jasmine said she gave her partner the silent treatment for five days.

Although she later said that it was a joke, the TikToker's video has the text: "Day five of silence in this household because I bought my fiancé an Xbox for Christmas and this is what he got me." She's holding a butter dish up to the camera and wearing an annoyed expression.

The video is now private on Jasmine's account. Comments on videos stitching Jasmine's claim that she probably hid the video because she was getting negative comments about her attitude.

Other TikTokers say the "butter dish woman" should have given her partner a list.

A TikToker, Sanji (@allthingstvmoviesqueen), said, "At this point, I don't know what you women want us to tell you. You should have sent him a list." She continued, "I'm pretty sure he told you exactly what Xbox he wanted. He probably even sent you a picture."

Sanji went on to say that there are so many different types of game consoles, so Jasmine's partner must have told her exactly which one he wanted. Sanji added, "Do you post these videos because you want views? If that's the case, just say that ... People are going to react to these videos and call you ungrateful ... Why post these videos if you don't want the backlash that comes with it?"

In the comments, many other TikTokers shared their experiences creating gift lists for their partners. On commenter said, "Every year my wife tells me exactly what she wants for Christmas and I do the same it makes the process so much easier." Another wrote, "I give my husband a list with links every year for Christmas and every year I get exactly what I ask for."

Some TikTok commenters are calling her out for giving her partner the "silent treatment," saying that it is emotional abuse, and others are criticizing her for complaining about her partner instead of leaving him. She can't catch a break.

The "butter dish woman" said her video was just a joke, but others aren't buying it.

In a comment on the original video, Jasmine wrote, "He did end up getting me boots, perfume, and lip gloss. This was just the first thing I opened, and I was stunned. It was just a joke; I didn't expect the video to blow up." On Sanji's video, one commenter wrote, "'It was just a joke' THEN PLAY IT LIKE IT IS ONE AND LAUGH???"