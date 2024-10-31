Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Has Amassed an Impressive Net Worth After the Moon Landing Buzz's net worth is built in large part on his reputation as an Apollo 11 astronaut. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 31 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the decades since Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969, Buzz has become well-known in certain circles for being outspoken with his many opinions.

Given that he is always finding his way into the news, many wanted to know what Buzz's net worth is today. Here's what we know about how Buzz has amassed his small fortune.

Source: Mega

What is Buzz Aldrin's net worth?

Most estimates put Buzz Aldrin's net worth at $12 million, with most of that coming from the fame that he accumulated for being one of the first men to walk on the moon. Before he was an astronaut, Buzz was a fighter pilot who served during the Korean War. He also conducted several spacewalks with the Gemini space program. He left NASA in 1971, and then served as a commandant for U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School.

Buzz Aldrin Former astronaut Net worth: $12 million Buzz Aldrin is an astronaut who is best known for being the second man to walk on the moon. He conducted three spacewalks during his time with NASA and has continued to advocate for space exploration in the decades since. Birthdate: Jan. 20, 1930 Birthplace: Glen Ridge, N.J. Birth Name: Edwin Eugene Aldrin, Jr. Father: Edwin Eugene Aldrin, Sr. Mother: Marion Aldrin

Although Buzz had a long and prosperous career in the military and with NASA, and drew substantial salaries for that work, he has also supplemented that income through books and other endeavors that highlight the moon landing. That fame has been crucial to Buzz's fortune, and it's why at the age of 94, he is worth such a substantial amount.

Buzz Aldrin, second man to walk on the moon, has endorsed Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/HjIDkN1GB0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 30, 2024 Source: Twitter/@PopBase

Buzz Aldrin's Trump endorsement was unsurprising to many.

At 94, Buzz has voted in more presidential elections than most Americans, and in 2024, he announced that he would be voting for Donald Trump. “Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time,” he wrote.

“Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today," the statement continued. Buzz also said that Trump had reinstated the National Space Council and created the U.S. Space Force. He also cited “great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk.”