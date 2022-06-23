Will 'Jeopardy!' and 'The Chase' Star Buzzy Cohen be the Next 'Jeopardy!' Host? Rumors are Swirling

In late 2021 it was announced that Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings would co-host with The Big Bang Theory actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik (who's interested in hosting full-time) through 2022, alternating episodes based on their schedules rather than hosting together behind the podium.

"We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022," Sony Pictures Television shared at the time.