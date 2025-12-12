Cailee Spaeny Has a Lot of Siblings — Let's Meet Them! The actor was back on the big screen thanks to 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 12 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Alien: Romulus can be considered a hit thanks to how Cailee Spaeny portrayed Rain Carradine. The young actor has proven to Hollywood and to the world just how talented she is, placing her career in a position where she has almost unlimited potential.

How many siblings does Cailee have? Here's what we know about the family ties of the Wake Up Dead Man star. The number of siblings the actor has is highly unusual. Cailee is usually quiet regarding her private life, but that doesn't mean that the artist doesn't enjoy some quality time with the members of her family.

How many siblings does Cailee Spaeny have?

According to Biography, Cailee has eight siblings, bringing the total of Spaeny children to nine. It's not usual for a celebrity to have this many siblings, but nothing about Cailee's career has been conventional. After dropping out of school to pursue her dreams, the actor keeps pushing herself to the limit. Any aspiring actor would love to have a career similar to Cailee's. The performer's big break arrived in the form of a blockbuster sequel.

Pacific Rim Uprising is the movie that took the world of Pacific Rim to the next level. Five years after the release of the first installment, the movie gave Cailee the opportunity to portray Amara Namani. The project can't be considered a massive success, like its predecessor was. However, it allowed Cailee to bring her career to the next level. After that, the actor was cast in Bad Times at El Royale.

In an entertainment landscape filled with people trying to earn their big break, Cailee is a head of the curve. Blockbuster sequels, streaming mysteries, and legacy narratives are some of the projects that could count with a performances from the artist.

Who are Cailee Spaney's parents?

Another aspect to take into account when talking about Cailee's family is her parents. Mark and Reja Spaeny are the couple who raised the actor from the day she was born until she was ready to step out into the world. Ever since she was a child, Cailee wasn't very proficient with her grades, and she knew she wanted to dedicate her life to something else. In an interview with Flaunt, the performer dived deep into the origin of her passion.

Cailee stated, “I knew at such a young age that I was going to commit my life to something else. I don’t know where that came from. It felt like there was some higher power or being that touched me and said, ‘This is what you’re going to do.’” Some hunches can appear to be orchestrated by destiny. After taking music lessons for some time, live performances at Silver Dollar City convinced Cailee that acting was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life.