Is 'Shadow & Bone' Star Calahan Skogman Dating His Co-Star? Here's What We Know

One of the great things about Netflix shows is that we're constantly introduced to new and up-and-coming actors. Calahan Skogman, who portrays everyone's favorite witch hunter Matthias Helvar in Shadow & Bone, has stolen hearts as the romantic and gruff Fjerdan, who strikes up an unlikely relationship with Heartrender Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan).

Fans of the show have been curious: Is Calahan Skogman dating anyone? Here's what we know about the actor's personal life so far.

Is Calahan Skogman dating anyone?

Calahan's most recent relationship was with model Taylor LaShae. The duo was first spotted attending New York Fashion Week in September 2021 via Taylor's Instagram stories, immediately sparking romance rumors. They pretty much kept their relationship private after that, but occasionally posted stories of one another.

The most recent video of them together was in March 2022, when they attended Paris Fashion Week. By September 2022, it appears the two separated. Photos of Taylor were removed from Calahan's Instagram page, and he no longer follows her on social media.

Calahan Skogman is rumored to be in a relationship with co-star Danielle Galligan.

Calahan has been long rumored to be in a relationship with his co-star and onscreen love interest, Danielle Galligan, although these rumors have never been confirmed. Their characters, Matthias and Nina, are enemies who gradually fall in love onscreen, so naturally, their chemistry has sparked speculation, especially the more time they spend with one another.

Since the filming of Season 1 of Shadow & Bone, the duo has made appearances on one another's Instagram pages and stories. In October 2022, Calahan visited Danielle's family in Ireland, where they received matching tattoos of the word "favorite" in each other's handwriting. Additionally, Calahan received a wolf tattoo from Danielle's cousin, who is a tattoo artist.