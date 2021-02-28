Calvin Upshaw Amazed 'American Idol' Fans With His Incredible Stage Presence

As a teaser reveals, the father of one applied to American Idol because he wanted to start a new chapter in his life. And he duly earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

On Season 19 of American Idol , 26-year-old Calvin Upshaw delivered a stirring performance of Calvin Richardson's hit song, "Falling Out," — and his impassioned delivery, honesty, and incredible stage presence left the judges astounded.

Calvin Upshaw demonstrated his exceptional talents during Season 19 of 'American Idol.'

Originally from Marks, Miss., Calvin opened up about the heavy hand life had dealt him in a teaser for American Idol. As he explained in the video, the lack of opportunities in his hometown made him disillusioned. With nowhere else to look, he ended up taking the wrong path. In the video, he doesn't share further details about the nature of his circumstances or the activities he became involved in. It's understood that Calvin had served time in jail.

"Being incarcerated, it really took [the light] away from me," Calvin explained in the teaser. "To be away from my child, my family, I can't get [those] days back." "I have to be the one to make decisions on what I want to be in life. If I continue to stay focused, I continue to grow," he described his approach.

Several people from Marks, Miss., took it to Twitter to congratulate Calvin for the incredible performance — and to reveal that many of those living nearby are rooting for him. "Loved seeing a fellow Marks, Miss. native on @AmericanIdol last night. Calvin Upshaw has a moving story of brokenness and hope," wrote Barbie Bassett (@BarbieBassettTV).

"You would have had to have known him personally to know why we're so proud! It's only up from here #CalvinUpshaw Congrats again!" tweeted @Ambitious_R_Us. "Sitting here watching @AmericanIdol crying! Kid that grew up across the street from me just told his story and made it to the next round with his God-given talent. His story doesn't begin to tell how much he's overcome. I know everyone from Marks, Miss. felt that! #CalvinUpshaw" tweeted @CoachJ1906.