Camila Morrone's Star-Studded Dating History Has Some Surprising Leading Men "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating. ... I’m confident that will continue to slip away." By Lea Vatenmakher Updated March 30 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Making it in Hollywood is all about connecting with the right people. Like with any career, there are the entry-level folks and higher-ups within the company, and they don't necessarily mingle. That's why many Hollywood agents will set up certain relationships between newcomers and A-listers — to get their clients through certain doors their portfolio can't open just yet. Given Camila Morrone's dating history and her career trajectory, many fans believe that's exactly what happened with her.

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Camila's career began in 2013 with the film Bukowski but didn't really take off until 2017. The actress/model has worked on a slew of movies and walked the Victoria's Secret runway but only truly gained prominence in the media when she began a high-profile relationship. After that, her career took off, and she's now starring in Season 2 of The Night Manager and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

Camila Marrone's dating history put her in the limelight.

Source: MEGA

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The now 28-year-old starlet began dating Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio when she was 20 years old. Leonardo was 43 years old, making the relationship's age gap a whopping 23 years. The pair broke up in 2022, two months after Camila committed the crime of turning 25 years old. With reps from both parties' teams giving abstract reasons for the breakup, such as "the relationship ran its course" and "they grew apart," the public understood that the split was likely due to Camila's audacity to age.

Leonardo got a lot of heat at the time, but we would argue that as the fourth woman Leonardo split with around her 25th birthday, Camila knew exactly what she was getting into. Everyone knows that, whether fame is the goal or not (and we have no idea what Camila's goals were), dating Leonardo means paparazzi photos and glitzy parties. Similarly, we're all aware that Leonardo isn't exactly itching to settle down and have kids. Both parties knew exactly what they were in for by dating each other.

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Source: MEGA

Camila's new boyfriend is significantly lower-profile.

As of 2024, Camila has been dating 29-year-old Cole Bennett, who's only one year the actor's senior. Cole is a music video director and record executive, so he's still in the Hollywood orbit, but certainly not at the center like Leo. Having worked with icons such as Justin Bieber, Eminem, Drake, and Cardi B, Cole is more A-list adjacent rather than on the actual list himself.

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Cole has made it clear that he's more than happy to play a supporting role to Camila's moment in the spotlight, and she seems excited to shake the label of "Leonardo's girlfriend" from her resume. Cole posted an Instagram story of Camila behind the scenes of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen along with the caption, "Never been more proud of someone."

Source: MEGA