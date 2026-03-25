The Kid Mero Keeps His Family Life Private — What We Know About His Wife and Kids Mero and his wife Heather share four kids. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 25 2026, 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thekidmero

Over the years, The Kid Mero has built a career on being loud, funny, and unapologetically himself. Whether he’s on a podcast or hosting a show, his personality is front and center in a way that feels impossible to miss.

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When it comes to his personal life, however, even his fans don’t really know that much about him. For this reason, fans often ask who The Kid Mero’s wife is and if he has any children. While he isn’t necessarily opposed to opening up during interviews, he’s always been very particular about what he does and doesn’t share. Keep reading for the details on what Mero has been willing to make public about his personal life.

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The Kid Mero’s wife is Heather Martinez, but he keeps their relationship mostly private.

The Kid Mero, whose real name is Joel Martinez, has been with his wife, Heather Martinez, for more than a decade, per The Cinemaholic. While he occasionally references her in interviews, he tends to keep most details about their relationship out of the spotlight. Over the years, he has also very sparingly shared photos of himself with her on Instagram. These posts, however, are extremely rare and usually tied to some sort of celebration, such as Valentine’s Day or someone’s birthday.

Without revealing too much about his family life, Mero has made it clear how grounded his marriage is. Per the Bronx Times, he often jokes about how he is “on” all the time, and his wife encourages him to take breaks and relax by reminding him to “turn off.”

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Even when he talks about success during interviews, he often brings it back to his family. At one point, he shared that instead of splurging on flashy purchases, he chose to invest his money, buy a home, and pay off his wife’s student loans.

He explained to Bronx Times, “I didn’t go buy a Lamborghini. I went and invested that sh-t, I bought a house, I paid my wife’s student loans off, you know? I invested money wisely because I knew, I don’t want to be a slave to a network the rest of my life.”

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The Kid Mero is a dad of four and puts his kids at the center of everything.

Beyond his career, he has made it clear that being a father is one of the most important parts of his life. He and Heather share four children together, and while he occasionally shares glimpses of them, he keeps most identifying details private.

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Reports suggest his children range in age from elementary school years into early teens. He, however, avoids sharing their real names publicly, often using nicknames instead. That balance lets him talk about fatherhood without putting his kids fully in the spotlight. What he does share is how much they mean to him. He’s described having such a strong sense of family that it keeps him grounded no matter what’s happening in his career.

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The Kid Mero’s net worth reflects a career that’s still evolving.

According to The Cinemaholic, there is a big question mark next to Mero’s net worth because of how private he is. He, however, is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million. His career has included everything from writing and podcasting to television, especially during his time as one half of Desus & Mero. Since the duo split, he’s continued working across media, including podcast projects like 7PM in Brooklyn.

He’s also been open about how unpredictable the entertainment industry can be. As he once put it, one year might bring in a massive paycheck, while another looks completely different. That mindset is part of why he focuses on reinvesting rather than showing off. His fans, however, suspect he likely does alright financially considering he opted to take care of his wife’s debts and purchase a house over buying a flashy car.

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The Kid Mero's family life is private with the exception of what he's been willing to share.

Even though he shares plenty of his personality with the public, he draws a clear line when it comes to his wife and kids. While he does not shy away from talking about them with pride, he’s always careful with what information he’s willing to give away.