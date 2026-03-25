A Look at Akademiks and The Kid Mero Beef: 'The New Radio Host...Absolutely Atrocious' "The new radio host up there at Hot 97, absolutely atrocious." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 25 2026, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/VladTV/TheKidMero

In the world of radio and podcasting, beef is always imminent. The players typically engage in serious banter about hip-hop, which has often led to problems. For example, the famous Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef has had people taking sides based on personal issues with one or both parties, or to simply dogpile and be in the algorithm. That said, it’s hard to picture a reality where podcasters and radio hosts will all see eye-to-eye, and DJ Akademiks and Hot 97’s The Kid Mero serves as proof.

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For those who have been MIA, Akademiks has never had any qualms about sharing his opinions online. And while his sentiments have rubbed folks the wrong way, those issues have seemingly come and gone. However, social media users are chiming in on his current beef with The Kid Mero. And judging by the back-and-forth, it won’t be long until other parties get involved. Here’s the scoop on the beef between the two men.

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The DJ Akademiks and The Kid Mero beef started after Akademiks bashed Mero.

According to Complex, Akademiks and The Kid Mero’s beef started after the podcaster shared his sentiments about Mero and his employment at Hot 97, following Mero replacing Ebro in the Morning at the station.

“You guys did suck at your job, but they hired someone who's worse," Akademiks said about Ebro Darden and his co-hosts, Laura Stylz and Rosenberg. “Maybe that was a DEl type of thing, I don't know.”

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AK explains why @oldmanebro & @Rosenbergradio got fired 🤨 He says “content is content” & the radio, streamers & podcast are all competing against each other.



He also says @THEKIDMERO is DEI hire & will be gone soon pic.twitter.com/4KckxpHmgX — Brey tha Barbie (@BreyThaBarbie) March 21, 2026

He then turned his attention to Mero, which many people say may not have been warranted. “The new radio host up there at Hot 97, absolutely atrocious,” Akademiks says about Mero. “I think he's going to be gone as soon as they get past the mandatory signing period ... He's out the door as soon as that's done.”

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Keep in mind, this follows Akademiks initially stating that Ebro’s poor ratings on Hot 97 led to him and his team being fired. Ebro countered by saying that Akademiks is viewed as an “alcoholic degenerate loser.”

And of course, once Mero learned about Akademiks’s statements, things immediately went left. In an t, Mero seemingly aligned with Ebro’s statements about Akademiks’s relationship with alcohol, while also throwing insults his way about his appearance and his opinions on hip-hop.

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Source: MEGA

In Akademiks’s true nature, he clapped back immediately and called Mero a “DEI hire.” He also made it a point to say that Mero “never had talent” and that he will be “getting fired as soon as the guaranteed period runs up.” Akademiks continued with his rant, calling Mero everything but a child of God and putting him down as a radio personality.

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After a slew of tweets, Mero fired back and took things to Satan’s lair. He brought up the pedophile allegations against Akademiks and brought up his past issues with Saucy Santana. Mero also criticized Akademiks for not creating original content and accused him of speaking solely about other men and their relationships. In other words, things got ugly.

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The Akademiks and Mero beef has seemingly come to a halt.

After the back-and-forth between the two men on March 21, 2026, it appears both parties have retreated. There is no telling whether anyone stepped in to speak with both of them privately so they could later discuss things as cooler heads prevail, but it’s clear that both men have moved on.