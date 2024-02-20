Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat If You Don't Want to Be a Ghost, Snapchat Has Some Location Freezing Options From ghost mode to disabling your location, we all want to stay frozen in time and place on Snapchat, but is it possible? By Jamie Lerner Feb. 20 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sometimes we want to be frozen in a place, and we would love for Snapchat to make that possible. After a long vacation, it would be cool to continue sharing old pictures on the app with location filters even once you’re back home. Alternatively, sometimes we don’t want our friends to know exactly where we are even if we want to know where they are … so it would be pretty cool to freeze our location.

There are plenty of reasons to want to freeze one’s location on Snapchat — privacy reasons are the primary concern, but there are plenty of other reasons to freeze your location. But the real question is — is it actually possible? Can you freeze your location on Snapchat?

You can freeze your location on Snapchat in many different ways.

There are different ways to freeze your location depending on why you want to do it. If you simply want to hide your location, Snapchat’s ghost mode is the easiest way to do that. You can toggle it on and off in your Snapchat settings and in doing so, your friends will know that you’re hiding your location. But on the bright side, you’ll still be able to see their locations on the Snap Map.

Alternatively, if you simply want to freeze your location while you’re not using the app, you can toggle on the option to “Hide My Live Location.” This way, your location will only show when you open the app in a new place. Otherwise, your location will stay frozen in the last place you used Snapchat.



Another option to freeze your location on Snapchat is by turning off Snapchat’s location access in your phone’s settings. While this is a good option to still see friends on the Snap Map without them knowing you’re hiding your location, it will stop you from being able to use geo-filters on Snapchat, so it’s not ideal.

There are outside apps that can help you mask your location on Snapchat (or any app).

If the main goal of freezing your location is to seem like you’re in one place when you’re actually in another, you may need to use a third-party app. Two types of apps can work for this. The first type is a VPN app, such as ExpressVPN or Nord VPN, which masks your IP address. In doing this, you can often switch your location with the app, but that’s not what VPNs are designed for. They’re typically used more for privacy reasons and to prevent hacking.

