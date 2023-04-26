Home > Gaming Source: Respawn Entertainment Can You Play 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Before Its Release Date? Many developers have started a theme of allowing fans to play their games early. But can you play 'Jedi: Survivor' early? Here's what to know. By Anthony Jones Apr. 26 2023, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

On April 28, eager fans can finally get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after years of waiting to step back into the worn shoes of an older and more powerful Cal Kestis. Now a Jedi Knight, Cal will continue his battle against the Empire's forces while meeting new and old faces throughout his journey.

Survivor will be a substantial step up from its predecessor, Fallen Order, furnished with vaster open biomes and quality-of-life improvements on the Dark Souls-inspired gameplay formula. But will you have to wait until April 28 to play Survivor, or can you try this massive game earlier than its intended street date? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Can you play 'Jedi: Survivor' early?

Unfortunately, you can't play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor early on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Pre-ordering either of the game's two editions will only offer players access to bonus cosmetics on release day. Unlike titles like WWE 2K23, which granted an early access period for buyers, Survivor forgoes the recent trend of unlocking a game days before launch.

As of this writing, Survivor also doesn't have a demo or trial version players can access. The lack of early access hasn't stopped physical copies of Survivor from getting into the hands of fans before release.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

On Reddit, one user posted a picture of their physical Deluxe Edition for PS5 on April 24. Other users were curious if they could start playing right away, to which the user confirmed, "Yeah, I just started it up." Outside of shops breaking street dates with their physical copies, players will have to wait until April 28 to start playing Survivor, but thankfully, we're only a couple of days away!

What are the pre-order bonuses for 'Jedi: Survivor'?

Before its launch day, players can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to acquire several cosmetic bonuses based on the edition purchased. The Standard Edition offers the base game and an exclusive "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi show as a pre-order-only bonus. The set includes Obi-Wan's outfit, a "Combustion" blaster, and the old master's lightsaber from the television series.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition has the same rewards as Standard alongside the "New Hero" and "Galactic Hero" cosmetic packs. Each gives players a new costume for Cal based on iconic Star Wars characters, different color variants for his robot sidekick BD-1, and weapon skins.